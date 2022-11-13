Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods

2
Gloria Dickie and Jihed Abidellaoui
·7 min read

By Gloria Dickie and Jihed Abidellaoui

KERKENNAH ISLANDS, Tunisia (Reuters) - A decade ago, Tunisian fisherman Ahmed Chelli's nets bulged with fish and octopus that he sold at the local market in the Kerkennah islands. Today, he pulls up only "ISIS" — the name locals have given to the blue crabs that have invaded their fishing grounds in the fast-warming waters of the Mediterranean.

"The fisherman, … instead of finding fish to provide an income, he finds something that cuts his nets," Chelli complained.

For more than 70 days this summer, a marine heatwave cooked the waters of the western Mediterranean.

It was the worst swelter for the western part of the basin in the last four decades, said marine ecologist Joaquim Garrabou at Spain's Institute of Marine Sciences, who monitors temperature gauges in the sea's near-coastal waters.

Temperatures climbed higher, and the heatwave lasted longer, than any other to hit the waters west of Sicily since record-keeping began in 1982, Garrabou said, based on preliminary findings from his analysis, shared exclusively with Reuters.

"We've been witnessing marine heatwaves during the last 20 years," said Garrabou, who's also coordinator of the T-MEDNet marine monitoring network. He and his colleagues have found that about half of the worst heatwaves on record in the entire basin have hit since 2015.

"Almost every year, some area of the Mediterranean suffers," he said.

Measurements taken by European Space Agency satellites show that, from June through September, the waters off north Africa and southwest Europe were 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above the 1985-2005 daily averages. Temperatures peaked at nearly 31C in some parts.

By September, populations of sponges, sea-stars, fish, and mollusks were dying en masse in the waters off France and Spain. Corals bleached to bone white.

Around Tunisia, the underwater warmth encouraged reproduction among invasive species such as the blue crab, said Hamdi Hached, an environmental consultant in Tunis at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

The crabs likely first arrived from the Indo-Pacific via ship ballast water, and were first documented in the Mediterranean in 1898. But, with the last decade of warming, the population has exploded - eating and outcompeting valuable native species.

With blue crab larvae thriving at water temperatures around 30C, there's no end in sight.

Hached said the pincered crustacean's "ferocity and the destructive ability" has inspired the caliphate-themed nickname "ISIS" by the fishermen of the Kerkennah islands - which lie about 20 km (12 miles) off the northern coast of Tunisia.

"It has a very large appetite to devour all the creatures around it, becoming a curse on the fishermen in the region."

MILLIONS RELY ON THE SEA

While tourism drives most of the sea's economic activity, worth $450 billion in 2017 according to the World Wildlife Fund, there are millions who rely on the sea's bounty for their livelihoods.

But as climate change makes the Mediterranean among the world's fastest warming seas – with temperatures rising about 20% faster than the global ocean average – that bounty is under threat.

The rapid warming is due partly to the fact that the Mediterranean is a relatively shallow and contained basin. With an area of about 2.5 million square kilometers (970,000 square miles), it is a "climate change hotspot because it's a small sea," Garrabou said.

There are few connections between the sea and the Atlantic Ocean to the west, so there are "not a lot of ways out for warm water," he said. The overall water temperature is now 0.4C higher on average than it was 30 years ago, data show.

Acute marine heatwaves can form when warm air temperatures coincide with stable ocean conditions - when there is less mixing between the colder, deeper layers of water and the warmer surface layer.

This summer, southern Europe suffered blistering temperatures on land, which scientists said provided the perfect set-up for an ocean heatwave to unfold in the waters, as the ocean absorbs excess heat in the atmosphere.

ECONOMIC COSTS

The Mediterranean isn't the only sea in hot water.

A 2016 marine heatwave along Chile's southern coast caused huge algae blooms that wiped out fish farms and cost the aquaculture industry some $800 million, said scientist Kathryn Smith with the Marine Biological Association of the United Kingdom.

Another heatwave in Australia's Tasman Sea lasted more than 250 days between 2015 and 2016, triggering disease outbreaks on shellfish farms.

As the world warms, marine heatwaves are expected to become more frequent, according to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Already, climate change has helped to drive the annual number of ocean heatwave days up 54% in the period from 1925 to 2016, a team of international scientists found in 2018.

Scientists say the Mediterranean could suffer at least one long-lasting, severe heatwave every year between now and 2100, according to 2019 research in the journal Climate Dynamics.

INVASIVE SPECIES

Blue crabs aren't the only animals invading the warmer Mediterranean. Nearly 1,000 alien species have entered the sea, according to a 2021 report by WWF, mostly by hitching a ride on ships. But warmer temperatures have made it easier for some stowaways to establish populations.

Today, about 10% of these species are considered invasive, meaning they're likely to cause environmental or economic harm.

The bright yellow rabbitfish, for example, overgrazes seagrass beds, destroying plants that provide a key habitat for local species and sequester carbon.

Though economists have yet to account fully for the impacts of marine heatwaves, recent experience has many concerned.

In waters off Greece, where the coastal zone accounts for about 69% of the national economy, a marine heatwave last year ravaged the country's mussel harvest, halving production and wiping out 80% of the baby mussel seed for this year.

Mediterranean fisheries are valued at over $3.4 billion, a 2022 IPCC report said, with more than 76,000 fishing vessels trawling the cerulean waters for anchovy, bluefin tuna, and red mullet in 2019.

The impact of such heatwaves is especially keen in North Africa where many "communities are involved in small-scale fisheries," said Mauro Randone, who manages WWF's Mediterranean program focused on the regional economy. "They are one of the most impacted sectors."

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

North African countries have begun strategizing for how they'll adapt to climate change, said Naguib Amin who leads Clima-Med, an EU-funded climate action group launched in 2018.

Speaking at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Amin told Reuters the group was working to develop climate action strategies for cities along the Mediterranean's southern coast.

Europe's coastal countries face similar impacts from rising temperatures but "the difference is the ability of these countries financially," he said.

African nations hope COP27 leads to more funding for projects that will help their communities adapt to the warming of the seas, he said.

On Tuesday at COP27, European banks announced a partnership with the Union for the Mediterranean, which comprises 42 countries, to provide grants and capital spending over eight years to help close a 6-billion-Euro investment gap to support nations on the sea's southern coast.

But that effort will take time to build momentum.

For now, Tunisia's fishermen have had to find a solution to losing much of their traditionally harvested species: fishing the blue crab commercially.

In May 2021, blue crab exports from the country were valued at $7.2 million — more than double the value of the same time period in 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

And there are now more than 30 factories processing crabs — with two of them located in the Kerkennah islands.

"Fishermen now want to work with the blue crab," said Habib Zrida, owner of a fishing company that now exports the crabs. "It has become a source of livelihood, after it was a curse."

(Reporting by Gloria Dickie in London and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and by Jihed Abidellaoui in Kerkennah Island, Tunisia; Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris in Athens, Catarina Demony in Lisbon, and Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Katy Daigle and Daniel Flynn)

Recommended Stories

  • Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

    On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on the family gravestones of islanders who scratched out a living from the late 1700s to when Bonaventure went entirely to the birds a half century ago.

  • Brazil will be climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva

    SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Marina Silva, a former environmental minister and potential candidate for the job again, on Saturday brought a message to the U.N. climate summit: Brazil is back when it comes to protecting the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world and crucial to limiting global warming. The recent election of leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva represents a potentially huge shift in how Brazil manages the forest compared to current President Jair Bolsonaro. Da Silva was expected next week to attend the conference known as COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

  • Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike — which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — more than four months.

  • Throw Away Your Turkey’s Worthless Pop-up Thermometer

    Knowing when the turkey is “done” is the most anxiety-inducing part of cooking a turkey. You don’t want to food poison anyone, but you don’t want to serve dry, stringy meat (and shame) to you friends and family. A thermometer is imperative, but the little plastic “turkey timer” that comes stuck in your bird should be tossed directly into the trash.

  • Ukrainian troops move into Kherson after hasty Russian retreat

    Moscow said "all Russian servicemen" had crossed a river to leave the city, and videos showed the Ukrainian flag flying in front of the regional government building.

  • Kate Middleton & Prince William Join King Charles & Queen Camilla At Festival Of Remembrance

    Kate Middleton and Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a royal outing on Saturday night. The Prince and the Princess of Wales attended the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance. Kate and William wore black and donned red poppy pins, a symbol honoring those who have died in war. The pair sat beside the King and Queen consort. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Laurence, were also in attendance, as were Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar.

  • China shortens at-home quarantine time by two days

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani reports on China's decision to ease some of its COVID restrictions and lessen the time of quarantine.

  • Memphis man asks for ride, shoots at driver and steals his car, police say

    A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly shot at a driver who had given him a ride just moments earlier, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • The World’s Best Mayo Is Coming for Hellmann’s

    Mayonnaise might seem like a simple condiment, but there’s a whole wide world of it out there. I’m partial to major American brands such as like Hellmann’s, Duke’s, and Kraft, but the one mayonnaise I always have on hand is the Japanese brand Kewpie. It’s rich, savory, and makes whatever it touches more delicious. It turns out Americans are starting to get the message, because Clarksville Now reports that Kewpie is building a new plant in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to expand its U.S. presence

  • Biden eagerly watches as Trump flails at DeSantis

    No one is enjoying the public fight between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis more than President Biden, who if he chooses to run for another term may be battling one of the two Republicans. Biden, showing some confidence after a better-than-expected midterm performance by Democrats in the House and Senate, has…

  • History repeats itself: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole strike nearly same spots in Florida as Charley, Jeanne in 2004

    Long-time Floridians likely have a fond memory of two notable hurricanes – Charley and Jeanne – that struck the state 43 days apart in 2004. And in a strange coincidence 18 years later, hurricanes Ian and Nicole also struck Florida in nearly the exact same locations as the 2004 pair.

  • AccuWeather meteorologists tracking what may take shape in the Atlantic following Nicole

    There may be a window or two for a tropical system to brew in the Atlantic before the end of the season, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that plentiful tropical moisture will keep the risk for flooding alive across the southeastern U.S. in the interim. November is typically the time of the season when the frequency of tropical systems drops off, but the 2022 season has been unique. After a half-month lull in tropical activity in late October, three Category 1 hurricanes formed in November: Li

  • Biden promises U.S. will work to avoid a ‘climate hell’

    President Biden pledged that the U.S. will do its part to avert a “climate hell” during his remarks at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 11.

  • Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Lombardo defeats Gov. Steve Sisolak in Nevada's gubernatorial election

    Republican Joe Lombardo defeated Gov. Steve Sisolak in a very tight race for governor of Nevada, flipping the seat from blue to red.

  • Historic military planes collide at Dallas air show

    Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed, authorities say.

  • UFC 281 results: Erin Blanchfield torques Molly McCann into nasty submission to finish off one-sided performance

    Watch Erin Blanchfield silence the "Meatball Molly" chants with a nasty submission.

  • Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

    An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot (25-meter) Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals. The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30. The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip from Queensbury, New York, to New York City.

  • ‘Sharks swimming in the streets’: Video taken before hurricane in Florida goes viral

    Hurricane Nicole made her presence felt in Hutchinson Island, making landfall as a Cat 1 on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

  • King Charles Just Unveiled a 7-Foot Statue of Queen Elizabeth in the UK

    The French limestone work shows the queen in her robes of the Order of the Garter at York Minster Cathedral.

  • Brokered CDs pay more than traditional CDs — what are the risks and should you buy them now?

    When market volatility and inflation persist, retirees or near-retirees might be wondering where to put their money now.