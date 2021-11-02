Medley councilwoman charged with stealing food from local football legend’s charity

A Medley councilwoman was arrested and charged with stealing food and donations from a local football legend’s food bank — a charitable organization in which she served as executive director.

Ana Lilia Stefano was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center Tuesday morning and charged with a pair of felonies, organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000 and grand theft of more than $20,000.

The food bank, Feeding South Florida, is part of the South Florida non-profit Santana Moss Foundation. Moss, a Carol City High School graduate and former All-American wide receiver at the University of Miami, went on to star in the National Football League for 14 seasons.

“Utilizing a leadership position of a non-profit corporation made these crimes possible, but having an elected position should have made such actions ethically inconceivable,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a prepared statement.

Stefano is believed to have stolen more than $24,000 in food, which she then resold. She also is accused of giving away items that were donated to the charity. Stefano, who as executive director runs the foundation, controls bank accounts, donations, vehicles and other assets.

The state attorney said Moss, who continues to live in the Washington D.C. area, is listed as the foundation’s treasurer but had no part in its operation and expressed surprise it even still existed as a legal entity.

The foundation collected food from Walmart, Publix, Costco, Aldi and Target. The investigation was conducted by State Attorney’s Office and the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust. Ethics earlier this year determined that Stefano went on a gifting spree — giving away La-Z-Boys, microwaves, , vacuum cleaners, even a boom box to residents — in an attempt to sway voters.

According to investigators, the alleged scheme was brought to their attention by a volunteer who provided electronic recordings.