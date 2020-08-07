    Advertisement

    Medley: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.79. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 26 cents per share.

    The investment firm posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

    Medley shares have fallen 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $15.65, a drop of 71% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCC

