Medley Partners’ Heising, Liz Simons to Host Biden Fundraiser

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will raise money for his reelection campaign at an event in Atherton, California, as he takes his fundraising blitz to the West Coast before a campaign reporting deadline.

Two of the hosts for the event are Medley Partners founder Mark Heising, and Liz Simons, chair of the board of directors at the Heising-Simons Foundation, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity about the event.

A Biden campaign spokesperson declined to comment.

Biden has stepped up his fundraising this month, before a Sept. 30 quarterly fundraising deadline. Last week, during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, he headlined four donor events in New York — part of at least nine events total he will attend before month’s end.

At one event, Biden’s hosts included General Catalyst Partners LLC Chairman and former American Express Co. CEO Kenneth Chenault and former Merck & Co. Inc. CEO Kenneth Frazier. Another event was hosted by food security expert Amy Goldman Fowler at the residence she shares with her husband Cary Fowler, who helped found the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

The president also attended an event with Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles, and a fundraising reception with prominent New York lawyers, including Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP Chairman Brad Karp and Marc Greenwald of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

