Medline and Surgical Center Toolbox Helping ASC's Relaunch Safely Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Partnership simplifies standards for accrediting bodies while providing access to critical learning

NORTHFIELD, Ill. and IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many states have reopened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and elective surgeries are starting back up. As ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) open their doors again, they are now tasked with figuring out how to update all of their infection prevention policies to keep staff and patients safe. A partnership between HOTB and Medline is offering outpatient surgery facilities an online toolkit, the Surgical Center Toolbox (SCT), to help them manage the process digitally.

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) More

The Surgical Center Toolbox eliminates manual processes by digitizing logs and creating a central database and document repository. The cloud-based tool simplifies reporting for accrediting bodies, including the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare (AAAHC) and the Joint Commission (JC).

"The whole concept of accreditation and compliance is about preventive training and monitoring,' says Andy Firoved, CEO of HOTB Software. "SCT was designed to be able to host any and all regulatory needs a surgery center might have, with dynamically auto-populated Policies and Procedures, logs, credentialing information, all cloud-based and without reliance on dozens of paper logs and binders anymore."

Online education to create easy accessibility to training

As COVID-19 began having a major impact on the industry, Medline's education and training arm, Medline University, began to provide the industry with access to training resources on PPE best practices, including SCT users.

Medline University, in partnership with HealthStream, has a diverse offering of CE compliant courses that are free and available to the public through Sept. 30, 2020 as part of Medline's continued support of healthcare organizations across the continuum of care during this global pandemic. Covering areas relevant to COVID-19 as well as best practices for the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand hygiene, healthcare professionals have access to a wide range of options to fit their needs, including:

Break through hand hygiene & skin care (1.25 CE for admins)

Coronavirus (covid-19): what every healthcare worker must know (2.0 CE for nurses)

Emergency management planning (1.0 CE for nurses)

Fits like a glove: hand hygiene with glove use (1.0 CE for nurses)

Personal protective equipment (1.0 CE for nurses)

"As elective surgeries begin to resume across the country, many ASCs and their staff face the daunting challenge of fulfilling their accreditation requirements while maintaining readiness to deal with the best practices for maintaining patient and staff safety," says Zach Pocklington, senior vice president, ASC division, Medline. "This is another great example of how Medline is able to partner with our customers to provide solutions that help make healthcare run better."

To view a demo of the Surgical Center Toolbox, visit www.sctdemo.com. To learn more about Medline's offerings for ASCs, please visit: www.medline.com/pages/who-we-serve/surgery-center/.

ABOUT Surgical Center Toolbox (SCT):

HOTB Software Solutions is headquartered in Irvine, CA and specializes in large scale infrastructure, compliance and security. Since inception, HOTB has created, deployed and currently manage systems that are used by the U.S. Treasury and over 14 State Agency Clients.

Surgical Center Toolbox leverages HOTB's professional experience and skill set to provide the vehicle that captures the best practices of accreditation experts. HOTB has partnered with several industry experts that have direct experience with the medical accreditation space.