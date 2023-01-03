Has medmix AG's (VTX:MEDX) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

medmix's (VTX:MEDX) stock is up by a considerable 6.5% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on medmix's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for medmix is:

8.7% = CHF45m ÷ CHF518m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

medmix's Earnings Growth And 8.7% ROE

To begin with, medmix seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.1%. medmix's decent returns aren't reflected in medmix'smediocre five year net income growth average of 2.2%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared medmix's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is medmix fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is medmix Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 46% (or a retention ratio of 54% over the past three years, medmix has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Only recently, medmix started paying a dividend. This means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. However, medmix's ROE is predicted to rise to 11% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like medmix has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

