Medopad Rebrands as Huma as It Expands Offerings and Acquires AI and Wearable Tech Startups

- Building beyond remote patient monitoring into digital biomarkers and therapeutics, UK-headquartered global digital health company Medopad is renamed Huma

- Huma acquires wearable technology and AI businesses BioBeats and Tarilian Laser Technologies (TLT) to add mental health and cardiovascular support to its remote patient monitoring platform

- Huma appoints former UK Health Minister The Right Honourable Alan Milburn to chairman of its board of directors, who also serves as Chairman of the European Advisory Board at Bridgepoint Capital and Chair of PwC's UK Health Industry Oversight Board

- With its new technologies and brand, Huma shares its mission to discover digital biomarkers, making sense of the data our bodies produce in a move towards proactive and preventative health

LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medopad is announcing that it has changed its name to Huma and acquired two UK AI and wearable technology businesses, BioBeats and TLT. The rebrand and acquisitions support the company's mission to use insights gathered by remote monitoring to help healthcare, life sciences and innovation partners understand, treat and prevent poor health.

Huma product trio More

By collectively benefiting from the data people individually generate, Huma aims to give knowledge and power to individuals, while saving clinicians time, energy and valuable resources.

Dan Vahdat, founder and CEO of Huma, commented, "We've been through quite a journey since Medopad started in 2011. Medopad has specialised in remote patient monitoring for patients with rare and chronic diseases. Over time, we've realised that health is about more than disease states; it's about general physical and mental wellbeing go hand-in-hand. That's why it makes perfect sense for us to evolve what the company stands for, what we offer, and why we do what we do. That's why from today, Medopad is now Huma. Huma reflects our commitment to working with people, for people. The name Huma says that we're for all of humanity."

Pioneering Digital Biomarkers with New Offerings

Mr Vahdat explained further, "Every day our bodies generate millions of unrecorded data points, masses of information previously unseen. We believe that this data can open up new insights on people's health, just as mapping and visualising the genome has done. This previously unseen data represents a category called digital biomarkers, the unique signatures created as we walk, talk and move. Digital biomarkers may help tell us what causes disease, how they progress, and potentially how we can prevent disease. BioBeats and TLT enable our partners to have a more holistic sense of people's health and wellbeing through better data."

BioBeats is a London-based company dedicated to building validated digital mental health interventions and leading a new approach to wellbeing support through its flagship product, BioBase. The mobile app, paired with biosensors and a wearable device, gathers biometric data (e.g. heart rate variability) and psychometric measures (e.g. mood journaling) to provide users with a personalised wellbeing score, fostering an increased understanding of their mental wellbeing. Combining applied research and AI, BioBase improves mental health through tailored insights, biofeedback tools and digital therapeutics for a preventative mental health intervention.