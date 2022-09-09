Medshore job fair hits Anderson with positions at all experience levels and free training

A Medshore ambulance drives by AnMed Health while a snow mix falls in Anderson Sunday, January 16, 2022. A winter storm mix blanketed the Upstate.

Medshore Ambulance will hold a job fair from noon until 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 at 1009 North Fant Street in Anderson.

The goal is to recruit employees for multiple positions at all experience levels, including entry-level positions with no previous EMS experience, as demand for healthcare workers has yet to subside since the pandemic, officials said.

Drivers, emergency medical technicians, EMT students, and paramedics are among those who are wanted.

"We saw EMT and paramedics recruited into other healthcare settings like hospitals, urgent care, fire departments during that time (of the pandemic)," said Liz Merritt, vice president of communications at Medshore Ambulance. "The demand is definitely growing for EMTs across the nation. The pandemic exacerbated those issues."

Medshore Ambulance workers wear masks at the scene where Anderson County Sheriff Deputies investigate and work the scene of a shooting homicide US 29 and Griffin Road Belton, S.C. Monday, October 4, 2021.

The two-day job fair will include interviews and contingent job offers to qualified applicants, and also registration for Medshore's EMT Academy, a free, paid training program in conjunction with Tri-County Technical College and Apprenticeship Carolina to help kickstart careers in emergency services within 14 weeks.

The program will offer a training wage, paid certification courses, free schooling, and benefits, plus offer full-time positions at the end of the 14 weeks.

"Growing EMTs from within and then training up opportunities to become paramedics is a very successful program for us, and it provides a career path for people," Merritt said. "That is one of our large recruiting sources, and we're very committed to that."

Mac Hornsby, an Anderson County paramedic looks over equipment in the 2020 Ford Expedition, a quick response vehicle equipped like an ambulance without being able to carry a patient to a hospital. A new plan begins September 1 with 17 ambulances and 14 quick response vehicles. Medshore is working with Anderson County hiring Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics that are currently working in the county.

Anderson: Bosch announces $200 million investment with 350 jobs and new technology

Upstate loyalty: Anderson native's Kelley Engineering gets 80 new jobs, $6 million boost

Position openings are to support emergency services in Anderson County and throughout the Upstate with a pay range beginning at a yearly salary of $26,000 for drivers, $45,000 for EMTs, and $50,000 for paramedics. Those include benefits.

Story continues

"We continue to experience a growing demand for ambulance services throughout Anderson County," said Jason Cooke, vice president of operations at Medshore Ambulance. "With that comes the opportunity to grow our local workforce and provide opportunities for EMS professionals of all levels."

Medshore Ambulance is the largest private ambulance service in South Carolina and has provided medical transportation to communities and healthcare customers for more 40 years.

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe.

– A.J. Jackson is a general-assignment reporter for the Independent Mail. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com with story ideas and leads, and follow him on Twitter @AJhappened.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Medshore job fair hits Anderson SC with free training available