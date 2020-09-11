Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chief executive officer, will answer questions about the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. CDT).

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on September 14, 2020, by clicking on the Investors Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:





Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626

