Medtronic cuts annual profit forecast blaming strong dollar

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Medtronic Plc on Tuesday lowered its full-year profit outlook, blaming a stronger dollar and a slower-than-anticipated recovery from supply chain disruptions.

Shares of the Dublin-based company fell nearly 2.5% in U.S. premarket trading.

The medical device maker now sees its adjusted profit in the range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share in fiscal 2023, compared with $5.53 to $5.65 it previously expected.

Total worldwide revenue fell 3.3% to $7.59 billion in the second quarter ended Oct. 28.

"Slower-than-predicted procedure and supply recovery drove revenue below our expectations this quarter," Medtronic Chief Executive Geoff Martha said.

During the year, the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips and the stronger dollar have heavily impacted the company's medical surgical business, which sells stapling and dissection devices. The unit was the most affected by a slow recovery in the quarter, with its revenue falling 10% to $2.07 billion.

Other medical device makers such as Boston Scientific Corp and Stryker recently also lowered their full-year profit forecast and cautioned about the persistence of supply chain constraints and the stronger dollar in the near term.

Excluding items, Medtronic reported a profit of $1.30 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.28, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • UK investigating Apple, Google mobile browser dominance

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday launched an in-depth investigation into the dominance of the mobile browsers of Apple and Google. Responses to a consultation it launched in June revealed "substantial support" for a fuller investigation into the matter and into whether iPhone-maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its app store, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said. "Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google," Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said in a statement.

  • Generic drugmakers Teva and Sandoz make major push to biosimilars

    Generic drug makers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Sandoz say they are planning a significant ramp-up in production of biosimilars – copies of high-priced drugs used to treat illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis and cancer – aiming to increase their share of an expanding market. More than 55 brand-name blockbuster biologic drugs, each with peak annual sales above $1 billion, are due to come off patent by the end of the decade, according to industry estimates. Executives from Teva and Sandoz said they are targeting top-selling biologics such as Humira, AbbVie Inc’s top-selling arthritis drug, which came off-patent in Europe and is due to come off-patent in the U.S. next year.

  • Turkey hits new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint

    Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, even as Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. Russian presidential envoy in Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday that Turkey should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Crumbling FTX Empire Holds $1.2B Cash Reserves

    The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes around $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls to 2-Year Low on Renewed Contagion Fears

    ALSO: Singapore's central bank is under scrutiny over whether Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange received favorable regulatory treatment, Sam Reynolds writes.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • The PC boom has gone bust, and we are about to see the results ahead of Black Friday

    The pandemic-fueled PC boom has ended. We'll get a sense of how the fallout will mix with holiday demand and heavy markdowns in the week ahead.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • This Monster Growth Stock Just Reported Searing 56% Revenue Growth

    This fitness industry stock won't remain under the radar for long if it keeps growing at this rate.

  • Is a Dividend Cut Inevitable for These 2 High-Yielding Stocks?

    High-yielding dividend stocks can be great to own, but they can end up being losing investments if their payouts are unsustainable. High dividend yields are often cited as a primary reason for buying these stocks. Two dividend stocks with high yields that are also dealing with high payout ratios that investors might want to watch carefully are Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ: SBRA) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul

    Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.

  • 14 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 14 best blue chip dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investments and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy. The sharp decline in the stock market has investors and economists worried about […]