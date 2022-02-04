Medtronic Earns a Spot on Fortune Magazine's 'Most Admired Companies' List

Fortune ranks Medtronic second within Medical Products and Equipment industry

Fortune magazine announced today that Medtronic is once again on its list of “Most Admired Companies.” For 2022, Medtronic ranked second in the Medical Products and Equipment category.

The “Most Admired Companies” list highlights exceptional organizations that are rated on nine reputational attributes. Companies also receive an overall corporate reputation score based on the average of the attribute scores.

The nine reputational attributes that companies are evaluated on are:

Ability to attract and retain talented people

Quality of management

Social responsibility to the community and the environment

Innovation

Quality of products or services

Wise use of corporate assets

Financial soundness

Long-term investment value

Effectiveness in doing business globally

This year, 640 of the world’s largest companies by revenue were ranked, spanning 52 industries and 28 countries. Fortune surveyed approximately thousands of senior executives, outside directors, and industry analysts to determine this year’s top companies.

Companies eligible to make the “Most Admired Companies” list must be listed in Fortune’s Global 500 database, where companies with revenues of $10 billion or more are tracked.

“We’re honored to be ranked among Fortune’s Most Admired Companies,” said Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha. “This recognition reflects the dedication of 90,000 Medtronic employees, all working to advance our Mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. And it is particularly meaningful, given the many challenges we have all faced throughout the pandemic. Being named a "Most Admired Company" fuels my excitement and drive to continue to carve our path forward, while reinforcing our commitment to making a positive impact on the world.”

