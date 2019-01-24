Medtronic (MDT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT) closed at $87.23, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day.

Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $87.23, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 1.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.43%.

MDT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 19, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 5.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.56 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.

MDT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $30.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.55% and +2.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MDT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. MDT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MDT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.05.

We can also see that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



