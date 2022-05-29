Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of July to US$0.68, which will be 7.9% higher than last year. This will take the annual payment from 2.5% to 2.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Medtronic's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Medtronic was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 63%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Medtronic Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.97 to US$2.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Medtronic Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Medtronic has grown earnings per share at 5.3% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Medtronic's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock.

