Is Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Medtronic Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of January 2023, Medtronic had US$28.1b of debt, up from US$25.1b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$11.1b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$16.9b.

A Look At Medtronic's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Medtronic had liabilities of US$14.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$11.1b and US$5.89b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$25.5b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Medtronic is worth a massive US$105.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that Medtronic's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.0), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 12.3 times, makes us even more comfortable. The bad news is that Medtronic saw its EBIT decline by 15% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Medtronic can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Medtronic generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Medtronic's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. It's also worth noting that Medtronic is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Medtronic can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check Medtronic's dividend history, without delay!

