Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Medtronic:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$6.1b ÷ (US$90b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Medtronic has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Medtronic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Medtronic.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Medtronic Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Medtronic, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Medtronic doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. This probably explains why Medtronic is paying out 42% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Medtronic's ROCE

In summary, Medtronic isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 27% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

