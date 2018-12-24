Is Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Potentially Underrated?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of MDT, it is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Medtronic here.

Adequate balance sheet average dividend payer

MDT’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that MDT has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MDT appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.24x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

MDT pays a decent dividend yield to its shareholders, beating the low-risk savings rate, which is able to compensate investors for taking on the risk of holding a risky stock over a riskless asset.

Next Steps:

For Medtronic, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:

