Medtronic PLC Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $118.56 per share and the market cap of $159.8 billion, Medtronic PLC stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Medtronic PLC is shown in the chart below.


Because Medtronic PLC is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 0.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.68% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Medtronic PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of Medtronic PLC is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Medtronic PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Medtronic PLC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Medtronic PLC has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $27.9 billion and earnings of $2.14 a share. Its operating margin of 12.94% better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Medtronic PLC's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Medtronic PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Medtronic PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Medtronic PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.3%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Medtronic PLC's return on invested capital is 5.45, and its cost of capital is 4.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Medtronic PLC is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Medtronic PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

