Medtronic Podcast: Dr. Laura Mauri Brings Years of Patient Care Experience to Medtronic’s Top Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific Post
A podcast with Dr. Laura Mauri, SVP & Chief Scientific, Medical and Regulatory Officer
Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Medtronic
In this episode, Dr. Laura Mauri shares the career path that started with an early interest in medicine brought, at least partly, by her mother’s cancer diagnosis. Mauri directed that interest in caring for patients – and an innate ability to keep cool under pressure – to become an interventional cardiologist, a career that led her to appreciate the benefits of new technologies. This interest in new devices drew her to join Medtronic in 2018. This year, she was named senior vice president and chief scientific, medical, and regulatory officer. We’ll talk with her about the “good surprises’ she encountered at Medtronic as well as the impact that the pandemic’s fallout will have on clinical trials and clinical workflow going forward.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/medtronic-podcast-dr-laura-mauri-brings-years-of-patient-care-experience-to-medtronics-top-clinical-regulatory-scientific-post-232510288