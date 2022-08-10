Medtronic Podcast: Dr. Laura Mauri Brings Years of Patient Care Experience to Medtronic’s Top Clinical, Regulatory, Scientific Post

Reuters Videos

STORY: "Every American should take monkeypox seriously," Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said during the briefing with the White House Monkeypox Response Team.The authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold. The Jynneos vaccine has been authorized for intradermal injection in individuals aged 18 years and older who are determined to be at high risk of monkeypox infection. It also allows individuals younger than 18 years to receive the vaccine by subcutaneous injection if they are determined to be at high risk of infection."In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.