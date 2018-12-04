Medtronic units to pay $31 million to resolve U.S. medical device probes

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two companies now owned by Medtronic Plc will pay $30.9 million to resolve claims that they marketed a medical device for unapproved purposes and paid kickbacks to hospitals in exchange for them using a second device.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement on Tuesday. As part of the deal, ev3 Inc, a medical device manufacturer now owned by Medtronic, has agreed to plead guilty to a charge related to a neurovascular medical device.





