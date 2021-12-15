U.S. health regulator flags concerns at Medtronic's diabetes business

(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator has issued a warning letter to Medtronic Plc highlighting certain concerns related to medical device quality management at its diabetes business, the company said on Wednesday.

Shares of Medtronic were down 4.2% at $107 in premarket trade.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) letter focused on inadequacies in areas including risk assessment, complaint handling and device recalls at Medtronic's facility in Northridge, California, the company said.

Medtronic said the letter, received earlier this month, followed an inspection in July related to recalls of MiniMed 600 insulin infusion pumps and a remote controller device for certain other pumps.

The medical device maker in 2019 had initiated a recall of the MiniMed 600 insulin pumps used by diabetes patients to replace those with damaged or missing clear retainer rings which lock a cartridge holding the insulin into the pump.

The U.S. FDA had identified it as a Class 1 recall, which is the most serious type.

The company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, had later announced it would replace all pumps with clear retainer rings with another design, regardless of whether they were damaged or not.

Complications such as low or high blood sugar could arise if the cartridge was not properly locked, and severe cases could be life-threatening, Medtronic had said.

It had said serious injuries including deaths were reported with the use of the pumps, but it was not clear if they were directly linked to the damaged retainer rings.

Medtronic on Wednesday said it is implementing "a range of corrective actions" and would use external experts to resolve the concerns identified by the U.S. health regulator.

"We are committed to fully resolving all observations as effectively and quickly as possible," Sean Salmon, president of Medtronic's diabetes unit said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)