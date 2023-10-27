The family of Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian MP and friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , has reportedly acquired a new yacht valued at nearly $10 million, the Russian publication Verstka reported on Oct. 27.

The vessel in question is identified as a high-speed Pershing 9X manufactured by the Italian company Ferretti Group. This 28-meter yacht boasts four cabins with a total of eight sleeping berths, as well as two single-berth cabins for crew. The yacht can carry up to 20 people.

Customs documents obtained by the editorial team of Verstka indicate that the yacht, named “Amore Mio,” completed customs clearance on July 26 of the current year. Notably, this yacht is brand new, having been launched for the first time in 2023.

Upon entering Russian waters, the yacht displayed the flag of Palau, and the sender was listed as the Lavel Fzco company based in the United Arab Emirates. The recipient of the yacht in Russia is noted as AT Renaissance, with the beneficial owner being Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Viktor Medvedchuk.

According to reports, the company registered the yacht as a “temporary import.” This procedure is typically employed when the presence of a product on the customs territory is not required on a permanent basis and partially exempts the declarant from paying customs duties.

On April 12, 2022, Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the now-banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life (OPFL) party, was detained by Ukraine’s SBU security service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that Medvedchuk had been in hiding for 48 days and then attempted to flee Ukraine while dressed in military camouflage. Zelenskyy proposed an exchange of the politician for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In the early hours of Sept. 22, 2022, it was revealed that Ukraine had successfully repatriated 215 defenders from Russian captivity, with 188 of them having defended Mariupol and 108 being fighters of the Azov Battalion. Five commanders of the Azovstal garrison were exchanged for 55 Russian military personnel.

In exchange for other fighters, Ukraine handed over Medvedchuk to Russia. According to the head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, Medvedchuk was taken to Moscow, but there was no grand reception awaiting him.

Following the exchange, President Zelenskyy revoked Medvedchuk’s Ukrainian citizenship. Additionally, Medvedchuk was stripped of his status as a lawyer and expelled from the National Academy of Legal Sciences.

