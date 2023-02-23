Medvedchuk in Moscow tries to be useful expert in Ukrainian question

Viktor Medvedchuk, a traitor to Ukraine, whose daughter’s godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin, and who was handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a prisoners of war exchange, has been trying to somehow sneak into the Russian government, presenting himself as a useful expert in the Ukrainian question.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Budanov:"He [Medvedchuk – ed.] is trying to make himself useful as an expert in the Ukrainian question and re-enter the circle of active figures in Russian politics. He is trying to devise some solutions for Ukrainian questions."

Details: The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine added that the traitor is working with a "large team of people", all of whom fled Ukraine for Russia at some point in the past, including, for example, Andrii Yermolaiev, a Ukrainian political analyst.

Budanov explained that Medvedchuk is trying to come up with different proposals, together with people he is claiming are important experts on Ukraine. And they listen to him in Russia, because "they struggle to understand Ukraine" in Russia.

In particular, according to Budanov, "a certain group" within the Russian presidential administration heeds what Medvedchuk has to say.

Background:

Viktor Medvedchuk was an MP of the Opposition Platform – For Life party [this was a parliamentary and now banned pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party in Ukraine – ed.], who, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion and defeat of the Russians in Kyiv Oblast, tried to leave the country, but he was detained by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

In 2020, Medvedchuk, through an associate Taras Kozak [pro-Russian politician – ed.], passed on information to Russia about the location of a covert Ukrainian Armed Forces unit.

A traitor of the state and close friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Medvedchuk was exchanged for 200 Ukrainian prisoners. During Petro Poroshenko’s presidential term, Medvedchuk himself dealt with the issue of exchange with the invaders.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that the Kremlin is hatching a "plan B" after the failure to capture all of Ukraine, the proposals for which would be prepared by Viktor Medvedchuk.

Before that, Viktor Medvedchuk announced plans to create a new political movement in order to unite Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "opponents".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!