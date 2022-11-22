Medvedchuk with wife spotted in occupied Crimea

MARIA TKACHENKO – TUESDAY, 22 NOVEMBER 2022, 18:25

Viktor Medvedchuk, [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is a godfather - ed.] who disappeared from the media space after he was swapped for 200 defenders of Ukraine and handed over to Russia, was spotted in occupied Crimea.

He was allegedly seen in the city of Yalta with Oksana Marchenko, his wife.

The video of the two was published on Telegram.

Reportedly, Medvedchuk has a "cottage" in Crimea, more similar to a palace, where he was once drinking champagne with Putin.

