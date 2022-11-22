Medvedchuk with wife spotted in occupied Crimea

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

MARIA TKACHENKO – TUESDAY, 22 NOVEMBER 2022, 18:25

Viktor Medvedchuk, [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is a godfather - ed.] who disappeared from the media space after he was swapped for 200 defenders of Ukraine and handed over to Russia, was spotted in occupied Crimea.

He was allegedly seen in the city of Yalta with Oksana Marchenko, his wife.

The video of the two was published on Telegram.

Reportedly, Medvedchuk has a "cottage" in Crimea, more similar to a palace, where he was once drinking champagne with Putin.

&nbsp;
&nbsp;

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level

    Dubai International Airport passenger numbers surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, the airport’s chief executive said, causing the airport to revise its annual forecast by another 1 million passengers. Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport, told The Associated Press the annual forecast at Dubai International, or DXB, is more than 64 million. The airport saw 18.5 million passengers in the third quarter of this year, up from 17.8 million during the first quarter of 2020 — prior to and at the dawn of the pandemic.

  • 'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

    When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. Fierro is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a 22-year-old man armed with multiple firearms, including an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, who went on a shooting rampage Saturday night at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. Fierro was there with his daughter Kassy, her boyfriend and several other friends to see a drag show and celebrate a birthday.

  • Sunak’s Britain Is Starting to Have Second Thoughts About Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after years of division and vitriol, it seems like Britain still needs to talk about Brexit.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingMore than six years after voting to l

  • Kenya bans 'biopiracy' export of notorious baobabs

    Farmers in the coastal county of Kilifi reportedly sold eight trees to a company based in Georgia.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker

    A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.

  • White House Spox Scolds ‘Disrespectful’ Reporters for Interrupting Fauci’s Last Presser

    White HouseWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday shouted down several reporters during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last press briefing as the chief medical adviser, calling them “disrespectful” before eventually saying “I’m done with you right now.”After Fauci answered a question about what COVID-19 precautions to take for the holiday season, Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova attempted to get the infectious disease expert to respond to her question about the origins of the novel co

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS.

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMerrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first

  • Six decades after the Kennedy assassination, let’s pay attention to a real conspiracy

    Conspiratorial thinking — and acting — was a prominent part of a more recent presidency. | Opinion

  • Here’s How the Supreme Court Could Rule on Student Loan Forgiveness

    Legal experts say that even if the court sides with the Biden Administration, there are still legal hurdles that will delay relief for borrowers.

  • Election update Monday: Rollins concedes to Calvert in 41st Congressional District race

    In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Will Rollins said he called Rep. Ken Calvert to congratulate him on his win.

  • Trump Seeks Unredacted Affidavit for Mar-A-Lago ‘Ransacking’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge to order the US Justice Department to hand over an unredacted version of the August affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing it must be checked for accuracy or “misleading omissions.”Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion fo

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even close’

    Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said that Democrats “absolutely” do not understand problems on the border and added that Republicans just want to talk about the issue without doing “anything about it.” In a new interview with The Washington Post, Kelly, who was first elected to his Senate seat in 2020, said he quickly understood the dynamic…

  • "Are you a man or what? ": mothers and wives of Russian soldiers issue demand to Putin

    The civil movement of family members of Russian mobilised and contract soldiers, known as the "Council of Mothers and Wives", is demanding that their loved ones be brought back from the front and that its members be given a chance to meet Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia.

  • Kari Lake's 'Fawning' Tweet Hints At Her Next Career Hope, Twitter Users Say

    The Republican cried foul while losing for governor in Arizona — and some say she just declared her future intentions in politics.

  • Pakistan Orders Probe Into Leak After Report on Army Chief’s Family Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan ordered an investigation into an alleged leak of confidential tax documents after an online news portal published a report about army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family amassing property worth billions of rupees during his term in office.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond