Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian politician whose daughter’s godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin, imagined himself as a historian and military expert and wrote an article about the war in Ukraine in which he blamed the collective West for everything that happened and advocated for taking Russian interests into account.

Source: Medvedchuk’s article for Russian newspaper Izvestia

Quote: "Now there are only two options: to slide into a world war and a nuclear conflict or to start the process of de-escalation again, for which the interests of all parties must be considered. But for this, it is necessary to recognise politically that Russia has interests that must be taken into account in the construction of a new de-escalation."

Details: Medvedchyk (who presumably may be aware of the Russian dictator's appetites - ed.) believes that the "Ukrainian conflict" can "grow further, spilling over into Europe and other countries".

At the same time, Medvedchuk said that the war can also be "localised and resolved". However, he allegedly does not know how to do it because Zelenskyy's government allegedly "declares an infinite number of times that it does not need any peace but needs more weapons and money for war".

According to Medvedchyk, "the majority of American and European politicians do not want any peace in Ukraine" either.

Quote: "Perhaps Ukrainians need to start building their democracy and open their civil dialogue without Western overseers, whose management is harmful and disastrous, to save their country. If the West does not want to listen to the point of view of the rest of Ukraine, then that is its business, but for Ukraine, this point of view is important and necessary; otherwise, this nightmare will never end."

Details: Putin’s puppet also thinks that "it is necessary to create a political movement from those who have not surrender, who have not renounce their views under the threat of death and prison, and who do not want their country to become a place of geopolitical disputes", and "the world needs to hear such people".

Medvedchuk also stressed that if Europe continues to support Ukraine, "it will be drawn into a war, possibly a nuclear one".

Putin's ally has been describing the events in his article from afar since the end of the Cold War. According to Medvedchuk, Russia has always allegedly acted intelligently and honestly: "The USSR, and then the Russian Federation, did not aim to win the Cold War, but to get out of the military confrontation between the East and the West, which could end in a nuclear catastrophe."

Medvedchuk has also written that the relations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "have their own specific history" and they are allegedly even "closer than the interaction between England and Scotland or the northern and southern states".

In Medvedchuk’s opinion, the Russian elite "not only granted Ukraine independence" in 1991 but also "pushed for it".

The pro-Russian politician wrote in his article that from the moment of the first Maidan in 2005, Ukraine allegedly began to pursue an anti-Russian policy at the state ideology level and "psychologically turned Ukrainians against Russians."

According to Medvedchuk, "there have been two countries [in Ukraine]: anti-Russia and Ukraine as another Russia" since 1991. At the same time, according to Putin's puppet, "the southeast had more human and financial resources, which by no means fit into the pro-Western picture of Ukraine," because allegedly "too proud, too free, and too rich people lived there."

Medvedchuk has called Petro Poroshenko, the 5th President of Ukraine, a "war president" who did not fulfil the Minsk agreements. And Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the "personification of war".

Medvedchuk believes that if Zelenskyy had declared during the elections that he would oppose Russia's aggressive plans, then "no one would have elected him."

For reference: Viktor Medvedchuk is a former member of Ukrainian parliament from the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life party, who tried to leave the country after the beginning of the full-scale invasion and defeat of the Russians in Kyiv Oblast but was detained by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

In 2020, Medvedchuk, through his associate Taras Kozak [pro-Russian politician], provided Russia with information about the location of a hidden unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Accused of treason, Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk was taken to Russia in exchange for 200 Ukrainian defenders. During the tenure of Petro Poroshenko, Medvedchuk himself was engaged in exchange with the occupiers.

After the exchange, Medvedchuk was spotted in occupied Crimea with his wife, who fled to Russia on the eve of the invasion.

