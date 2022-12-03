Medvedchuk's superyacht to be sold at auction, money to go to Ukraine

Medvedchuk's six-story yacht is almost 100 meters long

The superyacht was seized in March 2022 in Croatia and will be transferred to the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The 92.5-metre long, 29-metre high yacht is one of the biggest in the world. It was valued at about UAH 8 billion ($220 million) at the time of its completion in 2015.

The Guardian's journalists estimated the vessel to be worth about $200 million at this time.

The giant yacht has six levels with two elevators, as well as four decks, a cinema, a gym, a swimming pool, a SPA, a beaty salon and about 50 different cabins.

It is designed to have a crew of 22, and can accommodate 14 guests.

