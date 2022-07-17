Medvedev has another tantrum, threatens Ukraine over Crimea

Medvedev's statements about Ukraine have been characterized by extreme aggression

According to the Russian Interfax media agency, without naming anyone in particular, Medvedev said that "individual exalted blood-thirsty clowns... are trying to threaten us, I mean the attack on the Crimea, and so on,” referring to Ukrainian statements on the liberation of the Crimean peninsula.

“In this regard, I want to say that it is quite obvious that they understand the repercussions of such statements, and the consequences are obvious that if something like this happens: for all of them there will immediately come a ‘judgment day’, swift and brutal,” said Medvedev.

“Evading it will be very difficult.”

Recently, Medvedev's statements about Ukraine have been characterized by extreme aggression. Some experts attribute this to the fact that he sees himself as the successor to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

At the end of June, Medvedev declared that "any attempt to encroach" on the occupied Crimea would be deemed a declaration of war on Russia. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In response to these hysterical threats, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that Crimea would definitely return to Ukrainian control.

The representative of the President of Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, said on June 17 that after the start of the full-scale war, the political situation around Crimea had changed and the peninsula could now be liberated from the invaders by military means.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that new Western weapons from partner countries would help Ukraine regain control over all Russian-occupied territories, including the Crimea and Donbas.