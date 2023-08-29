Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, has decided to frighten people with the apocalypse. The fact that Ukrainian forces decided to attack the Russian occupiers in annexed Crimea was the reason to publish such a post.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainian criminals announced that they received approval for any strikes throughout Russia, ‘for example, [to attack – ed.] Crimea’".

If this is true (and there is no reason to doubt it now), then this is direct, legally significant evidence of the West's complicity in the war against Russia on the side of Stepan Bandera's state [Stepan Bandera was a leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists, whom the Russians are afraid of – ed.]. Sophisticated casus belli, and the opportunity for Russia to act within the jus ad bellum against everyone and everything in the NATO countries.

Sad, unfortunately. The prophecies of the Apocalypse are getting closer."

Details: Medvedev also published several quotes from Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Vladimir Lenin, and the Revelation to Apostle John regarding the end of the world.

