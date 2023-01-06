Medvedev calls Ukrainians "ungrateful" for rejecting Putin's "Christmas truce"

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has taken offence at Ukraine's refusal to accept the so-called "Christmas truce" proposed by Vladimir Putin, calling Ukrainians ungrateful.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians on a great holiday. Their leaders rejected it. I think most of our servicemen participating in the Special Military Operation [war with Ukraine - ed.] breathed a sigh of relief when they heard the main Ukrainian clowns’ refusal to cease fire for Christmas. Less trouble and deceit."

Details: According to Medvedev, he feels sorry for those people who apparently won't be able to go to church because of Ukraine's refusal.

For this refusal, Medvedev called Ukrainians "pigs" who "have no faith and an innate sense of gratitude". Without restraining himself, the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainians "understand only brute force".

Medvedev has also started to insult European politicians who did not appreciate Putin's proposal. In particular, responding to the words of Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Ministry, that if Putin wanted peace, he would have returned the soldiers home, Medvedev said that "the heirs of the Nazis have never spared either people or animals".

Background: 

  • On 5 January, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a ceasefire for Christmas.

  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, stressed that a "temporary truce" can only begin when the Russian aggressor leaves the territory of Ukraine.

  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine said that Ukraine would not hold any negotiations with Russia regarding the so-called Christmas ceasefire.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Vladimir Putin is using the so-called "truce" to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Officials: 8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide

    Authorities say eight family members - including five children - found dead in a southern Utah home were killed by their father. Officials in the city of Enoch said 42-year-old Michael Haight, 42 took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple’s five children. The children ranged in age from 4 to 17 and included three girls and two boys. The other victims were 40-year-old Tausha Haight and her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl. Authorities have said they do not believe any other suspects are at large. Enoch is a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City and about equally distant from Las Vegas.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s troops begin temporary ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas

    Zelensky accuses Putin of wanting to halt Kyiv’s military progress in eastern Ukraine

  • SSU raids Moscow-linked churches: discover Russian symbols, property of invaders and Medvedchuk's propaganda

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has conducted counterintelligence operations within the dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Kherson, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Rivne oblasts.

  • Biden to award Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary

    President Joe Biden on Friday will present the nation's second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election. The White House announced on Thursday that Biden will present the Presidential Citizens Medal during an East Room ceremony marking the second anniversary of the assault on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump whose siege interrupted the congressional certification of Biden's victory. Among those being honored are seven members of law enforcement, including a posthumous award to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack, and an award to Officer Eugene Goodman who was credited with directing rioters away from the Senate floor while lawmakers were evacuating the building.

  • Orioles DFA O’Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back

    The Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment two days after acquiring him in a trade with the Royals and also claimed infielder Lewin Diaz off waivers after trading him to the Braves.

  • Luke Fickell appears set to add another piece to his UW staff with Colin Hitschler to coach safeties and coordinate special teams

    Colin Hitschler appears set to join Luke Fickell's staff to coach the safeties and coordinate the special teams.

  • China: COVID-19 will bring ‘pretty considerable disruptions in the economy,’ strategist says

    Albright Stonebridge Group Vice President Kyle Sullivan joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an overview of the Chinese economy, the sectors under the most pressure from the country’s zero-COVID policy, uncertainty around the property sector, and the outlook for economic growth in coming months.

  • Russian troops to continue arriving in Belarus Belarusian Defence Ministry

    Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian armed forces will continue to arrive in Belarus. Source: press office of the Defence Ministry of Belarus Details: Reportedly, the increase in the grouping of the Russian and Belarusian troops takes place "within the framework of ensuring the military security of the Union State [Russia and Belarus - ed.

  • US, Germany to supply Ukraine with more fighting vehicles

    The United States and Germany have agreed to send additional fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a decision that could pave the way for allies to eventually send Kyiv formidable Western tanks in its fight against Russia. The deal, which was cemented after President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone Wednesday, means Washington with send the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and Germany intends to…

  • US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

    The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration's latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces. Germany announced it will provide armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, and France said it will soon hold talks to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles.

  • Zircon hypersonic missiles set sail aboard Russian frigate

    STORY: Russia's defence ministry later released footage it said was the frigate armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles leaving a Russian naval base in the northern city of Severomorsk in Murmansk region.Russia, China and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons which are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speeds - above five times the speed of sound - and maneuverability.In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons."This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - 'Zircon'," said Putin. "I am sure that such powerful weapons will reliably protect Russia from potential external threats."The weapons, Putin said, had "no analogs in any country in the world."

  • Russian patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, a step dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7. "I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all the parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on Jan. 6 until 24:00 on Jan. 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he said.

  • Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

    Fox NewsRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats hav

  • Matt Gaetz says he'll 'resign' from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker

    Gaetz said on Fox News he is certain that all House Democrats will vote for Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.

  • Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else

    Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.

  • Democrats’ Sherman Floats Possible Deal to Make McCarthy Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrat Brad Sherman floated a potential deal Wednesday that would trade Democratic votes to make beleaguered Republican Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House in return for rules aimed at preventing a US government shutdown or a debt limit crisis.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • What happens if the House can't pick a speaker?

    It could go one of four ways

  • Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war

    The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.

  • Ukraine's intelligence chief makes prediction about Putin's death: Very quickly and soon

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancer and will die very soon, but not before Ukraine has won the war with Russia. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News Quote: "He has been sick for a long time; I am sure he has cancer.