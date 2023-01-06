Medvedev calls Ukrainians "ungrateful" for rejecting Putin's "Christmas truce"

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has taken offence at Ukraine's refusal to accept the so-called "Christmas truce" proposed by Vladimir Putin, calling Ukrainians ungrateful.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians on a great holiday. Their leaders rejected it. I think most of our servicemen participating in the Special Military Operation [war with Ukraine - ed.] breathed a sigh of relief when they heard the main Ukrainian clowns’ refusal to cease fire for Christmas. Less trouble and deceit."

Details: According to Medvedev, he feels sorry for those people who apparently won't be able to go to church because of Ukraine's refusal.

For this refusal, Medvedev called Ukrainians "pigs" who "have no faith and an innate sense of gratitude". Without restraining himself, the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainians "understand only brute force".

Medvedev has also started to insult European politicians who did not appreciate Putin's proposal. In particular, responding to the words of Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Ministry, that if Putin wanted peace, he would have returned the soldiers home, Medvedev said that "the heirs of the Nazis have never spared either people or animals".

Background:

On 5 January, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a ceasefire for Christmas.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, stressed that a "temporary truce" can only begin when the Russian aggressor leaves the territory of Ukraine.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine said that Ukraine would not hold any negotiations with Russia regarding the so-called Christmas ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Vladimir Putin is using the so-called "truce" to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





