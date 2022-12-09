Medvedev to create "radical" party in Russia National Resistance Center of Ukraine

The National Resistance Center of Ukraine reports that Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, plans to create a "radical analogue" of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "There are reports that Dmitry Medvedev, the ex-president (of Russia - ed.), is also preparing to create a puppet party. According to the plan, he should become a radical analogue of United Russia and replace Vladimir Zhirinovsky in this role, in order to take control of radicals dissatisfied with Putin's ‘softness’."

Details: The National Resistance Center of Ukraine reports that Russian elites "began to prepare for turbulence", and some of them have begun to use the situation to build up their power, creating an imbalance within the Kremlin, in particular, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, and Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechen Republic.

