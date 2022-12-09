Medvedev to create "radical" party in Russia National Resistance Center of Ukraine

12
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The National Resistance Center of Ukraine reports that Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, plans to create a "radical analogue" of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in Russia.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "There are reports that Dmitry Medvedev, the ex-president (of Russia - ed.), is also preparing to create a puppet party. According to the plan, he should become a radical analogue of United Russia and replace Vladimir Zhirinovsky in this role, in order to take control of radicals dissatisfied with Putin's ‘softness’."

Details: The National Resistance Center of Ukraine reports that Russian elites "began to prepare for turbulence", and some of them have begun to use the situation to build up their power, creating an imbalance within the Kremlin, in particular, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, and Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechen Republic.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Putin on provisions of the occupying army: Cannot trust anyone but me

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that when it comes to concerns over the provisions of the Russian army, no one can be trusted but him. Source: Putin in a press conference of a Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Bishkek Details: A journalist pointed out that "conflicting information on the provision of the Russian army" has been received by the media and volunteers.

  • Lukashenko delusional about NATO wanting to seize Belarus and start war in Donbas

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that the West wanted to start a war in Donbas after the protests in Belarus in 2020. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote: "You were preparing for it [i.

  • Chechen leaders nephew comes to south of Ukraine to be "supervisor"

    Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has sent his nephew Khasan Ibragimov to the occupied part of Ukraine's south in order to control Russian-appointed "heads" and rob territories. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; Centre for Investigative Reporting Quote: "New Gauleiters [a term that referred to German governors of territories occupied by the Nazis in World War II - ed.

  • Ukraine's Security Service busts "power engineer" who redirected power to Russian military

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a "power engineer" who cut off power supply to a district centre in Donetsk Oblast in order to redirect electricity to the Russian occupation "administration", military bases and ammunition storage points with Russian weapons.

  • Putin calls war against Ukraine "complex" and brandishes nuclear weapons

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has asserted that the process of negotiation with Ukraine would not be simple and might take "some" time. Source: State-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti Quote: "As to the duration of the special military operation [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine - ed.

  • Putin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder

    President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach, although contacts between Russian and U.S. intelligence services were at least continuing. Since suffering a series of battlefield reverses, Putin has increasingly cast his more than nine-month-old invasion of Ukraine as a fight to defend Russia against an aggressive "collective West". At a news conference in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, Putin bemoaned the failure to implement the Minsk agreements - ceasefire and constitutional reform deals between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine brokered in 2014 and 2015 by Russia, France and Germany, at the outset of the conflict with Ukraine.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan announces meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he is set to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Dec. 11, CNN Turk television channel reported on Dec. 9.

  • Great news for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Pentagon fears Viktor Bout, the so-called 'Merchant of Death' the US swapped for Brittney Griner, could restart his old arms business

    A senior defense official said people in Africa who had been working to curb Viktor Bout's influence there probably felt "disappointment inside."

  • Foreign affairs analyst says Putin might make concessions in order to restart ammonia pipeline

    The operation of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline has unexpectedly become extremely important for Russia, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might make big concessions to keep it operating, international relations expert Ivan Yakovyna told Radio NV on Dec. 7.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces advance in Luhansk Oblast, good news coming soon

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing on the Svatove-Kreminna front, good news from Luhansk Oblast are expected soon. Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "We are moving forward little by little [on the Svatove-Kreminna front - ed.

  • China to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals with Gulf nations - Xi

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh on Friday that China and Gulf nations should make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade. China and states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are natural partners for cooperation, Xi said in a speech at the China-GCC summit.

  • Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that Russias nuclear triad is "at high level"

    Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, has assured the Russians that the nuclear triad of the Russian Federation is "at a high level", so the country's security is ensured. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Ryabkov's statement on air on the Rossiya-24 (Russia-24) TV channel.

  • Indian PM Modi to skip annual Putin summit over Ukraine nuke threats – media reports

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be holding an annual in-person summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the latter threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Dec. 9.

  • Head of Luhansk Oblast predicts Ukraine will regain territory up to the 2014 line of contact by the end of winter and liberate entire Luhansk Oblast in 2023

    The head of the Luhansk Oblast, Serhii Haidai, is convinced that by the end of winter, the Defense Forces in the Luhansk Oblast can reach the contact line of 2014, and liberate the entire Oblast during 2023.

  • Russia is expanding its nuclear arsenal, U.S. defense secretary says

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (Reuters) -Russia is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with setbacks in Ukraine, has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons. Austin's comments are in line with a recent Pentagon policy document on nuclear arms. Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts.

  • Neymar ties Pelé's all-time record with Brazil at World Cup

    Neymar moved into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals on Friday. The Brazil forward scored in the first half of extra time of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia. Neymar scored with a right-footed shot after getting through the defense and dribbling past the Croatia goalkeeper to match Pelé’s record.

  • "She wants to be trendy": Lukashenko indignant at Merkel's statement in support of Ukraine

    The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has reacted emotionally to a recent statement by Angela Merkel, in which the former German Chancellor said the Minsk Agreements had enabled Ukraine to become stronger and better at protecting itself from Russia.

  • Past 'betrayals' cloud any new Ukraine deal: Putin

    STORY: "It turns out that no one wants to fulfill all these Minsk agreements", said the Russian president.Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 - had betrayed Russia and were now pumping Ukraine with weapons.In an interview published in Germany's Zeit magazine on Wednesday, former German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Minsk agreements had been an attempt to "give Ukraine time" to build up its defenses.Speaking on Friday at a news conference in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said he was "disappointed" by Merkel's comments.

  • China wants to buy more oil from Saudi Arabia – and that could eat away at the dollar, a think tank strategist says

    If Saudi Arabia agrees to accept yuan payments for its crude exports, that could eat away at the dollar's dominance, a think tank strategist said.