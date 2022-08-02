Medvedev: Georgia should be entirely occupied by Russia

ROMAN PETRENKO – TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 10:00

PUTIN AND MEDVEDEV, GETTY IMAGES

The deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, reflected on the restoration of Russia's borders, saying that Georgia should be completely occupied, because it "did not exist before".

Source: Medvedev on Vkontakte – screen captured by Ksenia Sobchak on Telegram

Details: Medvedev deleted the post almost immediately, but at this time there have been no apologies or reports of account hacking.

Quote from Medvedev: "After the liberation of Kyiv and all the territories of Little Rus [a term often used by propagandists to subordinate Ukraine to a larger Russian nation] from the groups of nationalists who preach their invented Ukrainianness, Rus will become united again.

After that, under only the hand of Moscow, led by the Slavic people, we will go on the next campaign to restore the borders of our Motherland, which, as is known, do not end anywhere."

Details: Medvedev stated that until 1801 "such a country as Georgia did not exist", but appeared only within the borders of the Russian Empire, therefore "North and South Ossetia, Abkhazia and the remaining territories of Georgia can be united "only as part of a single state with Russia".

The deputy head of the Security Council of Russia also mentioned Kazakhstan, calling it an "artificial state" and accusing it of genocide against Russians.

Quote from Medvedev: "We don't want to turn a blind eye to this. Until the Russians come there [to Kazakhstan], there will be no order."

Update: More than 10 hours later, Medvedev's assistant claimed that propagandists hacked the account of the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Across all of his social media platforms, Medvedev himself has neither denied nor reported the post as hacking.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!