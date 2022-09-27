Medvedev makes forecast about nuclear strike on Ukraine

26
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

STANISLAV POHORILOVTUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:54

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes that Russia can launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine with impunity, since NATO countries will not take retaliatory steps, worrying about their own security.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "Let's imagine that Russia is forced to use the most formidable weapons against the Ukrainian regime, which has committed a large-scale act of aggression that is dangerous for the very existence of our state. I believe that NATO will not directly interfere in the conflict even in this scenario. After all, the security of Washington, London, and Brussels for the North Atlantic alliance is much more important than the fate of an unnecessary Ukraine."

Details: Medvedev is convinced that NATO countries are not going to "die in a nuclear apocalypse", and therefore they will "swallow the use of any weapon" by Russia.

Background:

  • White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on 26 September declared that against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons, the United States has not yet recorded any signs that Moscow is preparing to take such a step.

  • Furthermore, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden has a plan of how to act in the event of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

  • President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn't think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "bluffing" when he hints at the use of nuclear weapons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Putin could announce Russia is annexing parts of occupied Ukraine on Friday, UK defense chiefs warn

    Ukraine and the West say the referendums are illegitimate and will not be recognized, but Russia could still try absorb parts of Ukraine anyway.

  • "Apathetic, discouraged, f***ed up": occupiers from Kherson Oblast dream about getting injured and leaving battlefield

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:10 Russian occupiers in Ukraine are dreaming about getting injured so as to escape from the battlefield. Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Details: A Russian occupier on the Kherson front is discussing the news about the mobilisation in Russia, and hoping to get injured to use it as an opportunity to return home.

  • Russian citizenship means Snowden 'may well be conscripted' to fight in Ukraine: State Dept

    State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday that U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden "may well be conscripted to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine."

  • New military recruits depart from St Petersburg

    STORY: A commander at the departure ceremony thanked the new recruits for turning up promptly and said he wished they would all return home after completing their mission.Thousands of men have already been drafted into the army after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the partial call-up would add 300,000 personnel to troops fighting in Ukraine.

  • Head of German energy company who ‘observed’ sham referendum in Ukraine is suspended

    Stefan Schaller, manager of state-owned energy company Energie Waldeck-Frankenberg in Hessen, Germany, has been suspended after he illegally entered Ukraine to “observe” a sham referendum, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sept. 26.

  • Ukraine Is on the Offensive But Struggling to Get More Powerful Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military is on the offensive against Russian forces and asking for more powerful weapons to press its advantage, but so far there is no sign that allies will step up their commitments.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Bank

  • Unit exhumes Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle

    STORY: The group dug out the body of soldier on Monday at a former position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Dementiivka, some 10 km from the border with Russia."Each unit keeps a record of personnel who are missing. If we have not monitored and we do not have information that they are in captivity, they are considered as missing until the bodies are retrieved and the body is also identified," said National guardsman Vitalii Shum. Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces reported that Dementiivka was liberated on May 18. The area came under constant shelling until Ukraine’s counteroffensive which sent Russian troops back from the Kharkiv region, the report said.Ukrainian forces have reclaimed swathes of the Kharkiv region and some areas in the south during successful counter-offensive actions in recent weeks.

  • 10 Russian missiles hit infrastructure targets in Zaporizhzhia

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:51 Russian forces are attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia on an almost daily basis. On the night of 26-27 September, the Russians launched 10 S-300 missiles on infrastructure targets in the city.

  • Putin's new troops will suffer heavily in Ukraine as they will have basically no training, UK intel says

    The first wave of Russian conscripts have already arrived at military bases for training, a UK intelligence briefing said.

  • King Charles has zero plans to include Prince Andrew in monarchy’s future, royal expert claims: ‘Truly over’

    Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, stood down from royal duties after a disastrous interview in November 2019 discussing his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

    Speaking on NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday, Rep. Nancy Mace said she will not vote to impeach any president if she thinks there wasn't due process.

  • US sees signs Russia is 'struggling,' has warned of catastrophe if Putin uses nuclear weapon: Sullivan

    The U.S. is seeing evidence that Russia is "struggling" in its invasion of Ukraine and has warned Moscow that there would be "catastrophic consequences" if it were to use a nuclear weapon in its war against Kyiv, the White House national security adviser said Sunday. Jake Sullivan, in an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, pointed both to the protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 reservists and to what Sullivan called "sham" annexation referendums in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Situation in Donetsk ‘Most Tense’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the current focus of the war is Donetsk, describing the heavily industrial eastern region as the “primary target” for both Ukraine and invading Russian forces.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Bank

  • Japan protests Russia's expulsion of official, denies spying

    Japan protested to Russia on Tuesday over the detention of a Japanese consulate official on espionage allegations, denying the allegations and accusing Russian authorities of abusive interrogation. The official was detained on Sept. 22 and interrogated with his eyes covered, his hands and head pressed and immobilized, Japan's Foreign Ministry said, prompting it to lodge a protest and to demand an apology. On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry notified Japan's Embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata,” or an undesirable person, on grounds he conducted illegal espionage activity and it ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

  • Say farewell to the old Adrian Burnett Elementary with last walk through the building

    The last chance to wander the hallways of the original Adrian Burnett Elementary School building is happening 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

  • UN meeting produces sense that a 'new epoch' is arriving

    The war in Ukraine and its global fallout transfixed the meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly this year. The speeches and side meetings produced no breakthroughs toward peace, but they did put the top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine in the same room for the first time in many months, however briefly. In his strongest, gloomiest speech since taking the helm of the United Nations in 2017, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the six-day gathering telling leaders that the survival of humanity and the planet are at stake, and nations aren’t tackling the challenges to reverse course.

  • China's biggest air show could take off again without C919 narrowbody jet

    China will show off its homegrown civil and military aviation technology at the country's biggest air show in November, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though there was no confirmation that would include the C919 narrowbody jet. The C919, made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) and designed to rival single-aisle jets made by Airbus SE and Boeing Co, is close to certification but has never been displayed or flown at previous editions of Airshow China. The normally biennial show will be held from Nov. 8 to 13, with 740 businesses expected to take part offline and online, organisers said at a media conference in Beijing, up from 700 in 2021 when it held a show meant to take place in 2020 that was delayed because of the pandemic.

  • Global Porn Star Rocco Siffredi is Subject of Netflix Drama ‘Supersex’

    The life of global porn icon Rocco Siffredi is the subject of a new Netflix original series titled “Supersex,” which has started shooting in Rome. The seven-episode drama is freely inspired by the real life of Siffredi, who has more than 1,500 hardcore films to his name. But, in an interesting career twist, Siffredi has […]

  • Palace Marks End Of Royal Mourning For Queen Elizabeth In A Timeless Way

    A beautiful portrait of the late monarch signaled a return to official duties for members of the royal family.

  • Lukashenko tries to console Putin amid mass flight of Russians

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was on hand on Sept 26. to provide emotional support to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the wake of the mass flight of men from Russia due to mobilization.