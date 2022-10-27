Medvedev promises to avenge Russians "suffering" and not just on the battlefield

STANISLAV POHORILOV — THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 12:44

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Russians are "suffering" from the US's aid to Ukraine in the war, but their "suffering" will apparently be avenged, and not just on the battlefield.



Source: Medvedev on Telegram



Quote from Medvedev: "Ukrainians are paying with their lives for the endless supply of American weapons, and for the ‘work’ of instructors and mercenaries. Ukrainians will pay with their lives if a ‘dirty bomb’ is used. Our people are also suffering."



Details: At the same time, Medvedev threatened to take revenge for the "suffering" the Russians are undergoing. "Our people will be avenged. All of them. Both on the battlefield and in other areas far away from the battlefields. But certainly not in baseless court proceedings. In other ways," he said.

He also stated that the US is ready to fight until the end of Ukraine itself, which he has called a "mythical" country.



Previously: On 10 October, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of the aggressor country, was put on the wanted list by the Security Service of Ukraine.

