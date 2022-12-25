Medvedev states that Russia needs security guarantees "in order to normalise the situation"

21
Ukrainska Pravda
·3 min read

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russia must receive the highest possible "security guarantees" in order to normalise a situation that could lead to World War Three.

Source: Medvedev in his article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta (a Russian newspaper) published by the Russian Government.

Quote from Medvedev: "New disarmament agreements are now unrealistic and unnecessary. The sooner maximum security guarantees are obtained which suit our country, the sooner the situation will normalise.

If we do not receive them, the tension will remain indefinitely. The world will continue to teeter on the brink of World War III and nuclear catastrophe. We will do everything to prevent them."

Details: Medvedev states that the only thing restraining the "enemies" of the Russian Federation today is "the understanding that Russia will be guided by the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the sphere of nuclear deterrence, and in the case of a real threat, will act in accordance with them."

"The trouble is that in this case, no one will subsequently understand whether it was a retaliatory strike or a preventive one. This, of course, scares Western benefactors, who for a long time gave the Ukrainian political rabble the illusion of invulnerability and impunity in exchange for complete obedience. Therefore, the Western world is balancing between the burning desire to humiliate, insult, dismember and destroy Russia as much as possible on the one hand, and the desire to avoid a nuclear apocalypse on the other," said the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

Medvedev also admitted that Russia was seeking to end the existence of the legally elected Ukrainian government.

Quote from Medvedev: "We will make all the necessary efforts so that all the goals of the special military operation [special term used by Russia for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, so as not to call the war a war - ed.] are achieved. And the disgusting regime of the Kyiv nationalists has ceased to exist. Today, no one else can cope with this mission except for us."

Background: Medvedev has repeatedly threatened Ukraine with the use of nuclear weapons and made other aggressive statements.

In November, he stated that Ukraine's liberation of its territories is a  "direct reason" for Russia to use nuclear weapons, and also that Russia is fighting against Satan and could send everyone to hell.

He also claimed that Kyiv is a "Russian city" and hinted that Russia is going to seize it.

Previously:

  • In early December, French President Emmanuel Macron said the West had to consider how Russia’s need for security guarantees could be met if Putin agreed to negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

  • This statement was criticised both in Ukraine and in a number of European capitals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland stated that if anyone needs security guarantees, it is Ukraine and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. In Helsinki, they also said that in the current circumstances, guarantees are not needed for Russia, but guarantees against Russia. The Prime Minister of Estonia noted that prematurely starting peace negotiations with Russia is dangerous, and not only for Ukraine.

  • After this criticism, Macron said that his words had been exaggerated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russian authorities urge calm among residents of Engels, Russian Ministry of Defence confirms 3 deaths

    Following the explosions in Engels, Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast, wrote that "there is absolutely no threat to the residents"; the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that three people have been killed as a result of the fire that broke out.

  • S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

    South Korea's military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace on Monday, South Korean officials said, days after the North launched two ballistic missiles in its latest testing activities. Several North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday morning, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

  • Ukraines Foreign Minister convinced that it's only matter of time till Ukraine receives all necessary weapons

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that Ukraine will eventually receive all the weapons it needs from its partners. Source: Kuleba on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "This is my impression.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces hit 9 Russian command posts General Staff Report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks, and also targeted nine command posts and seven clusters of Russian military personnel. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 December Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out one airstrike and five missile strikes, as well as over 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

  • Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he does not consider the Russian Federation to be approaching a dangerous point in the war against Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets RIA Novosti and RBC, referring to the statement by the Russian president during Moscow.

  • Belarus says Russia-deployed Iskander missile systems ready for use

    "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," Leonid Kasinsky, head of the Main Directorate of Ideology at the ministry, said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. "These types of weapons (Iskander and S-400 systems) are on combat duty today and they are fully prepared to perform tasks for their intended purpose."

  • 'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight say hospitals are 'overwhelmed'

    In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account reflects similar testimony from medical staff across China who are scrambling to cope after China's abrupt U-turn on its previously strict COVID policies this month was followed by a nationwide wave of infections.

  • Russians inspired by example of Chechnya, want to create fighter training centres across country

    Yury Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, and Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Head of the Russian President's Administration appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a proposal to create training centres for fighters across the country, similar to the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya.

  • Turkey in talks with Russia about using Syrian airspace in potential operation

    Turkey is in talks with Russia to use the airspace above northern Syria for a potential cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday. Turkey has carried out several incursions into northern Syria against the YPG and has been threatening a new incursion for months.

  • How can Ghana's Black Queens return to African women's elite?

    After missing out on the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and a fourth successive World Cup, can Ghana's Black Queens regain their status?

  • Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty To Trying To Smuggle 3 Pounds Of Fentanyl On Plane

    Terese White used her position as a flight attendant to attempt to bypass a stronger security screening at San Diego International Airport.

  • China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

    Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough.

  • Southern California's warm temperatures and sunny skies to give way to rain this week, forecasters say

    An approaching storm system is expected to bring cold and wet conditions to Southern California this week after an unseasonably warm Christmas weekend.

  • Column: Megan Thee Stallion was right. But she's one of too many women who aren't believed

    A jury convicted rapper Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting her. But it doesn't make up for the misogyny she endured.

  • Only Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally

    Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarised. In an interview aired separately on Sunday, Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said that Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

  • Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks

    KVIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) -The war on Ukraine did not pause for Christmas despite Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he was open to negotiations, with his forces launching more than 40 rocket attacks on Christmas Day, Ukraine's military said on Monday. Three Russian military personnel were killed early on Monday by falling wreckage of a Ukrainian drone that was shot down as it was attacking a base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry. The base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometres from the front lines in Ukraine, was hit on Dec. 5 in what Russia said was Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases that day.

  • Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says

    "Affordability has been completely hammered here and that's the fundamental issue," Zandi said. "It's just too much to bear."

  • Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas

    Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” On a sunny day, with the midday temperature reaching about 15 degrees Celsius (nearly 60 F), warm for a Roman winter, some 70,000 tourists, pilgrims and residents of the city packed St. Peter’s Square to listen to the pontiff and to receive his blessing. Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.”

  • Florida man allegedly beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatened to kill neighbor with sewing needle

    A Florida man was arrested and charged after he nearly beat his roommate's pet raccoon to death and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor.

  • Taliban bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from working, in a move the United Nations said would hit humanitarian operations just as winter grips a country already in economic crisis. A letter from the economy ministry, confirmed by spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, said female employees of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration's interpretation of Islamic dresscode for women. It comes days after the administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan.