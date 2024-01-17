Medvedev states Russia will never leave Ukraine be

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia will always be at war against Ukraine – a reason for an attack will be found in 10 or 50 years as well.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "The existence of Ukraine is deadly for Ukrainians. And I'm not just talking about the current state, the Banderite political regime. I am talking about any, absolutely any form of Ukraine.

Why? The existence of an independent state on the historical Russian territories will now be a constant pretext for the resumption of combat actions."

Details: Medvedev calls Ukraine a "cancerous neoplasm" and an "artificial country", stating that Russia will never consider its government legitimate.

Quote: "The likelihood of a new clash will remain indefinitely. Almost always. Moreover, there is a 100% chance of a new conflict, no matter what security papers the West signs with the puppet regime in Kyiv. It will not be stopped by Ukraine's association with the EU or even by this artificial country's accession to NATO. This may happen in 10 or 50 years."

Details: He also believes that Ukrainians, "no matter how much they wish death to the Russians now" and "no matter how much they hate the Russian leadership", will one day choose to live in a "great common state" rather than fight and die forever.

