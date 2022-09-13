Medvedev so terrified by security guarantees for Ukraine that hes talking about an apocalypse

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:09

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called the recommendations of the Kyiv Security Compact for the strategic partnership of Ukraine and the guarantor states "a prologue to WWIII".

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "The Kyiv camarilla has drafted "security guarantees" which are a prologue to a third world war. Of course no one will give any ‘guarantees’ to the Ukrainian Nazis. After all, this is almost the same as applying Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty (the Washington Treaty) to Ukraine. For NATO, it's the same s**t, only from a side view. That's why it's scary."

Details: Medvedev believes that NATO is waging a hybrid war with Russia by supplying weapons to Ukraine. According to him, if Ukraine continues to be "pumped" full of weapons, then "sooner or later the military campaign will go to another level", with unpredictable actions by the opposing sides.

Medvedev is afraid that then "everything will catch fire", and the West, which is "weakening Russia by proxy", will not be able to sit it out. "Everything will catch fire around them as well. Their people will be devastated. Their earth will literally burn, and concrete will melt. We too will suffer a lot. It will be very bad for everyone. After all, it is said: "By these three plagues a third of mankind was killed, by the fire and smoke and sulphur coming out of their mouths" (Rev. 9:18)," Medvedev concluded terrifyingly.

Background:

Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President, and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Secretary General of NATO, jointly revealed recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the Kyiv Security Compact on 13 September.

Leonid Slutsky, the chair of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), called the recommendations on security guarantees published by the President’s Office of Ukraine an "escalation"; he also threatened Ukraine's Western partners with a conflict with "nuclear Russia".

