Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to strike three Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) and nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe if the alleged attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk NPP in Russia with "NATO missiles" is confirmed.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram, Russian propaganda Telegram channel Mash

Quote from Medvedev: "If an attempt to attack the Smolensk (Desnogorsk, Russia) NPP with NATO missiles is confirmed, we should consider a scenario of a simultaneous Russian strike on the South Ukrainian NPP, Rivne NPP and Khmelnytsky NPP, as well as on nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe. There is nothing to be ashamed of here".

Details: The alleged attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk NPP with missiles was reported on Sunday evening by the propaganda telegram channel Mash. There is no official information on the matter.

According to Mash, Ukraine allegedly tried to attack the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant in the Smolensk region and a military airfield in the Kaluga region with missiles.

The Telegram channel suggests that the nuclear power plant was attacked with British-made Storm Shadow missiles, as evidenced by the wreckage.

"Both missiles were shot down by Russian air defence in the skies over the village of Bytosh, Bryansk region, Russia, at around 14:00. The first one fell into a field, the second – on the premises of a sawmill," Mash claims.

Background: Earlier on Sunday, 9 July, the Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has said that air defence forces had shot down a cruise missile near Kerch.

The governor of the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, Vasily Golubev, also said that the air defence system in the oblast had been activated, that a missile had allegedly been shot down near Kamianske, and that shrapnel had damaged the roofs of several buildings.

Aleksandr Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, has said that two Ukrainian missiles have been shot down in the oblast, and a sawmill has been destroyed in the village of Bitosh.

