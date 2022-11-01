Medvedev threatens Ukraine with nuclear weapons for liberating its lands

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has announced that Ukraine's liberation of its territories is a "direct reason" for Russia to use nuclear weapons.

Source: Medvedev on his Telegram channel

Quote from Medvedev: "The well-known thesis of Western countries is ‘Russia cannot be allowed to win the war.’ But what does this really mean?

Follow simple formal logic. If Russia does not win, then obviously Ukraine will.

Ukraine’s goal in the war has been stated by the Kyiv regime: to take back all the territories that previously belonged to it.

That is, to tear them away from Russia. This is a threat to the existence of our state and [it would mean] the disintegration of present-day Russia.

And that means it is a direct reason for the application of Clause 19 of the Basic Principles of the State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence."

Details: At the same time, the Russian politician declares quite seriously that by acting like this, Ukraine is "planning a nuclear conflict": "What is this if not a direct provocation of a world war involving nuclear weapons?"

According to Medvedev, Western countries are pushing the world towards a global war.

He also stated that "only Russia’s complete and final victory is a guarantee against a global conflict."

Background:

On 10 October, Medvedev was put on the wanted list by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).





Medvedev believes that Russia could launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine with impunity because NATO countries will be too worried about their own security to take direct action in response.

