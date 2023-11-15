MedWatch Digest: The connection between diabetes and colon cancer — and more

TechCrunch

Tesla seems to be walking back the punitive limits it placed on buyers of its yet-to-be-released Cybertrucks. As recently as yesterday, a Tesla US order agreement page included a threat to sue Cybertruck buyers who resell the vehicle without permission during their first year of ownership. Tesla's rules said Cybertruck buyers could not even attempt to sell their vehicle during year one, unless they received approval directly from Tesla to do so — and gave the company the chance to buy it back first.