Medway High School was put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. What we know

MEDWAY — Medway High School was put on lockdown after someone called the school Wednesday and made threats against it, officials said.

The Medway Police Department is investigating the incident.

According to a joint release from the Police Department and Medway Public Schools, the high school received two phone calls from an unknown person making threats against student safety. The calls came in just before 1 p.m.

"This is different than the last one — that one was swatting, this one was a direct threat against the school," Police Chief WIlliam Kingsbury said. "This was specifically against the school facility."

Kingsbury was referring to an incident last month in which several schools throughout the region, were subjected to call-in threats.

Kingsbury said the school immediately followed protocols and went into lockdown.

"The building was immediately put into lockdown in accordance with preestablished policies and procedures," according to the release. "Students and staff were contained in their classrooms and no individuals or vehicles were allowed to enter or exit the school grounds."

Medway police, along with Massachusetts State Police, responded to the school and searched the building and school grounds. The search briefly delayed afternoon dismissal. According to the release, police deemed the school safe just before 3 p.m. and students were released to be picked up by buses and parents.

"At this time, all students and staff are safe and have been dismissed, and officials do not currently have reason to believe that the threats are credible," according to the release.

Other schools were not affected by the incident. The School Department did cancel all afternoon activities at the high school as a precaution.

School will go on as scheduled on Thursday.

"While there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the school community, Medway Police will have an additional presence at the high school Thursday as a precautionary measure," according to the release.

