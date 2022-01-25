Meehan advised of charges during Monday court hearing

Jan. 24—The Terre Haute man accused of killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI task force officer, will remain in federal custody pending trial.

Shane Meehan, 45, appeared Monday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute. McKee advised Meehan he faces a potential death penalty if convicted in the July 7 shooting death of killing Greg Ferency.

Monday's hearing was the result of a grand jury indictment returned last week against Meehan. The hearing repeated much of the information from an August hearing conducted after the government filed information charging Meehan in connection with Ferency's death.

While McKee handled the hearing, U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon has been assigned the case. Hanlon has set a trial date of March 28 in Terre Haute. However, it is likely that trial date will be postponed beyond that.

Assistant U.S. attorney Lindsay Karwoski said Monday the case is complex, and extra time will be requested for the government to prepare its case due to that complexity.

Meehan made no statements during the hearing, but did answer a few questions from Judge McKee. When McKee asked Meehan if he had any history of mental illness, Meehan answered, "No."

In the initial stages of the criminal case, defense attorney Marcia Foster indicated Meehan had multiple medical and psychological conditions that have been documented with treatment.

Meehan's defense team also waived a hearing to challenge his pre-trial detention, agreeing that Meehan would remain in federal custody pending trial.

The federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment charging Meehan with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and use of a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by life imprisonment or death. The U.S. attorney general must determine if the circumstances of the offenses justify a death sentence, and if so, the government must notify the court prior to trial.

The charges stem from the July 7, 2021, shooting death of Ferency at the FBI office in Terre Haute.

Federal prosecutors say Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the building, got out of his pickup truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building.

Ferency then walked outside and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm, according to the government. Meehan shot Ferency, who died of his injuries.

Meehan was arrested the day of the shooting and has been in federal custody since. He was previously charged in a criminal complaint filed July 8, 2021.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Karwoski, William McCoskey and Kathryn Olivier were present for Monday's hearing.

Sitting with Meehan at the defense table were attorneys Monica Foster and Joseph Cleary of the Indiana Federal Community Defender's Office.

Also attending the hearing were more than a dozen city police officers, several federal agents and members of the Ferency family.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.