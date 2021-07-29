Meehan hearing in federal court now set for mid-August

Lisa Trigg, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·2 min read

Jul. 29—An initial hearing is set for the Terre Haute man facing federal charges in connection with the July 7 shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

Shane Meehan, 44, is to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee in the federal courthouse in Terre Haute on Aug 13.

Meehan sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with Ferency and an FBI agent during the encounter about 2:15 p.m. July 7 at the FBI's Terre Haute office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Meehan allegedly lured Ferency outside by tossing a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device, at the office.

McKee granted a request by Meehan's attorneys to move the initial hearing from its original date of Aug. 3 to Aug. 13. The attorneys said the delay would "allow additional time for Mr. Meehan to recover and be more fully prepared for this hearing."

McKee has also suspended a directive to defense attorneys requiring weekly reports on Meehan's health status.

Meehan is being held in a county jail, unidentified by the government or defense. In their most recent health report, the attorneys said Meehan was still experiencing fluctuating degrees of pain, receiving narcotic pain medication, and has labored breathing as well as dizziness and nausea when standing or sitting upright. His lawyers said he also continues to have both long-term and short-term memory loss.

The federal government has until early October to charge Meehan after McKee approved a joint request for 60-day extension for the filing of charges.

So far, Meehan has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in connection with the fatal shooting of Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the THPD and a federal task force agent.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

