Meehan trial date likely in May 2023

Jul. 28—A federal trial for Shane M. Meehan, the Terre Haute man charged with killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI Task Force agent, will be next spring.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon Thursday questioned both prosecutors and defense attorneys to ensure a trial could go forward. Hanlon said he was seeking to schedule a trial date after federal prosecutors earlier this month stated they would not seek the death penalty.

Both sides agreed on a date of May 8, 2023. However, Hanlon said he wanted to check on other court matters before ordering that trial date. He is expected to issue an order within a few days.

Prosecutor William L. McCoskey told the court he believes a trial will take about a week to complete, barring any further discovery from the defense.

The judge questioned if prosecutors have fully disclosed all discoveries from the government's criminal investigation. Prosecutor Lindsay E. Karwoski told the court the federal government has turned over 3,000 pages of reports and lab notes and 376 photographs to the defense counsel.

Karwoski said the government does not expect any additional investigation prior to trial.

Defense Attorney Monica Foster told the court attorneys have been focused on a defense for a death penalty but now would need about nine months to prepare an alternate defense.

Meehan faces up to life imprisonment if convicted. Foster told the court she does expect to seek additional discovery documents but "nothing at this point."

Previously Meehan's attorneys have said they did not believe he qualified for the death penalty and told the court in a June hearing that they had submitted 1,500 pages of medical records to the government to show his medical condition. His attorneys have referred to his condition as "brain damage and mental illness."

Ferency was shot to death July 7, 2021, outside the FBI office in Terre Haute.

The government alleges Meehan, then 44, drove his pickup truck to the gate of the property, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building. Ferency then walked outside and was shot by Meehan, the government says.

Meehan was subsequently indicted on federal charges of premeditated murder of a federal officer, attempted arson on federal property, and use/carry/discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death.

