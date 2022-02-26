Meehan's defense seeks reset of trial date

Feb. 26—Defense attorneys have requested a delay in the March 28 trial of the Terre Haute man accused of killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI task force officer.

A defense motion filed Friday in the federal homicide case of Shane Meehan, 45, cites a large volume of evidence recently shared by the government, and more evidence is expected to come. The volume is such that it will leave them without adequate time to review and prepare, defense attorneys say.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, no action had been taken on the motion by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon.

The motion by attorneys Monica Foster, Gwendolyn Beitz and Joseph Cleary of the Indiana Federal Community Defender's Office says the government prosecutors do not object to a continuance.

The motion also notes Meehan potentially faces the death penalty. However, the motion says the defense has not been invited to present to the Capital Case Review Committee, which is a prerequisite for authorization of the federal death penalty.

Without sufficient time to review the incoming information, the motion states, defense counsel cannot effectively represent Meehan.

A preliminary plea of not guilty has been entered for Meehan, who was indicted in January by a federal grand jury. He is charged with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and use of a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

The murder and firearms charges are punishable by death or life imprisonment.

The charges stem from the July 7, 2021, shooting death of Ferency at the FBI office in Terre Haute.

The government alleges Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the building, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building. Ferency then walked outside and was confronted by Meehan, who shot Ferency.

Meehan was arrested the day of the shooting and has been in federal custody since.

The FBI is investigating. Terre Haute police and Indiana State Police have assisted. Assistant U.S. attorneys William McCoskey, Lindsay Karwoski and Kathryn Olivier are prosecuting.

