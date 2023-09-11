Meeker County Sheriff's Office investigating string of vehicle thefts

Sep. 11—LITCHFIELD

— Meeker County sheriff's deputies are investigating a string of stolen vehicles — one of which was pursued by Litchfield police to the west of Grove City on U.S. Highway 12.

Burglaries and other suspicious activity also reported early Sunday morning are believed to be connected, according to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, and the Sheriff's Office is following up on potential suspects.

A report of a theft in progress of two motor vehicles was made around 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 16700 block of County Road 9 in Ellsworth Township.

According to the report, a 2022 Honda Pioneer all-terrain-vehicle and a 2014 Toyota Tundra pickup truck were stolen. The suspects fled the area before deputies arrived. The ATV was later located off County Road 9 and the pickup on 650th Avenue.

According to the release, while investigating these reported thefts, there was a report of a vehicle in a ditch, north of the initial stolen vehicle report, near County Roads 9 and 18. Deputies learned that vehicle had been reported stolen from the city of Litchfield.

Another report of a vehicle theft in progress was made in the 22600 block of 650th Avenue in

Darwin

Township. A 2011 Ford Raptor pickup truck was reported stolen and the suspects fled the area.

Shortly after the report, Litchfield police located the vehicle in the area of 240th Street at 650th Avenue and attempted a stop. The vehicle fled and a pursuit began.

Litchfield police pursued the vehicle to the west of

Grove City

, where it then drove south into a cornfield, according to the release. The pickup was later located in a grove of trees in the 50600 block of 260th Street in Acton Township.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious is encouraged to call the Meeker County sheriff's Office at

320-693-5400

. Anyone who may have captured the incidents on surveillance cameras is also encouraged to call.