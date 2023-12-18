Meest Post reduces shipping rates to four countries

Ukrainian shipping and logistics operator Meest Post has lowered international delivery rates for its most popular destinations: Poland, Germany, the USA, and Canada.

The cost of sending parcels to Poland and Germany is now approximately 30% lower than the market rate, according to Meest Post.

Delivering a parcel to Poland will cost Meest Post clients from 200 UAH, while the market average is 354 UAH. For Germany, Meest Post's tariff for a similar service is 690 UAH, compared to an average of 1104 UAH with other postal operators.

Meest Post has reduced prices by up to 40% for shipments to the USA. For example, the delivery of a 1 kg package now costs 610 UAH instead of the previous 1090 UAH. Shipments to Canada are made at a rate of 1990 UAH for 5 kg. In comparison, other operators provide a similar service at an average of 2886 UAH.

"The reduction in rates is a significant but certainly not the last step on our path to providing Ukrainians with a convenient service," the company's press service said.

To send a parcel abroad, you must create it online in the Meest Post app or website, where a price calculator is also available. Then, select the country and type of service, fill in the package parameters, and bring it to the nearest branch or order a courier.

Meest Post is a Ukrainian postal and logistics operator of the Meest group of companies, including Meest Shopping, Meest Cargo, Meest China, Meest Europe, Meest USA, and Meest Canada. The company, founded by entrepreneur Rostyslav Kysil, has operated in the B2C and B2B postal services market for over 30 years. Meest allows parcels to be sent to over 70 countries worldwide in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

