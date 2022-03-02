Meet 10 Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the EU, including the richest man in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) looks on Rosneft President Igor Sechin (R) during Russian-Chinese talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

On Monday the EU added 10 Russian oligarchs and businessmen to its sanctions list.

They are accused of playing a "significant economic role in supporting Putin's regime."

Their foreign assets, such as yachts and luxury apartments, are now at risk.

1. Igor Sechin: CEO of state-backed Rosneft, one of the world's largest oil companies. The EU said Sechin is "one of Putin's most trusted and closest advisors, as well as his personal friend."

CEO of state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft Igor Sechin. Sergei Karpukhin/AP

2. Nikolay Tokarev: CEO of state-controlled Transneft, the world's largest oil pipeline company. The oligarch served in the KGB alongside Putin and is one of his "longtime acquaintances," per the EU.

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Nikolai Tokarev during a 2019 meeting. Alexander Astafyev\TASS via Getty Images

3. Alisher Usmanov: The billionaire is "one of Vladimir Putin's favorite oligarchs" with business holdings in the steel giant Metalloinvest and the daily paper Kommersant, per the EU.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with billionaire Alisher Usmanov during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

4. Petr Aven: One of the main shareholders of the Alfa Group, which owns Russia's largest private bank. Aven said he will "vigorously" contest the EU sanctions that claim he is "one of Vladimir Putin's closest oligarchs."

Alfa Bank Chairman of the Board Petr Aven at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in 2020. Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

5. Mikhail Fridman: The Alfa Group founder is described by the EU as "a top Russian financier and enabler of Putin's inner circle." He is also contesting the sanctions, which he called "groundless and unfair."

Alfa Group founder Mikhail Fridman. AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

6. Sergei Roldugin: The Russian businessman (and award-winning cello player) is responsible for "shuffling at least $2 billion through banks and offshore companies as a part of Putin's hidden financial network," the EU alleges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awards businessman Sergei Roldugin at the Kremlin in 2016. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

7. Alexander Ponomarenko: The Chairman of the Board of Sheremetyevo International Airport, described by the EU as an oligarch close to "other oligarchs associated with Vladimir Putin."

Sheremetyevo International Airport Board Chairman Alexander Ponomarenko. Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

8. Gennady Timchenko: Owner of Volga Group, a private investment group, and a shareholder of Bank Rossiya. The EU says he is "broadly described as one of Putin's confidants."

Volga Group owner Gennady Timchenko. Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

9. Alexei Mordashov: The billionaire Chairman of Severstal and Severgroup is often cited as the richest man in Russia. The EU sanctions list alleges he benefits "from his links with Russian decision-makers," while Mordaschov says he has "absolutely nothing to do with the current geopolitical tensions."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Severstal Board Chairman Alexei Mordashov during a 2018 meeting in Moscow. Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

10. Petr Fradkov: Chairman of Russia's state-owned bank PJSC Promsvyazbank, which "provides financial support to the Russian defense sector and the Russian Military," per the EU sanctions list.

Pyotr Fradkov during a meeting in 2019. Yekaterina Shtukina\TASS via Getty Images

