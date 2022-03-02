Meet 10 Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the EU, including the richest man in Russia
On Monday the EU added 10 Russian oligarchs and businessmen to its sanctions list.
They are accused of playing a "significant economic role in supporting Putin's regime."
Their foreign assets, such as yachts and luxury apartments, are now at risk.
1. Igor Sechin: CEO of state-backed Rosneft, one of the world's largest oil companies. The EU said Sechin is "one of Putin's most trusted and closest advisors, as well as his personal friend."
2. Nikolay Tokarev: CEO of state-controlled Transneft, the world's largest oil pipeline company. The oligarch served in the KGB alongside Putin and is one of his "longtime acquaintances," per the EU.
3. Alisher Usmanov: The billionaire is "one of Vladimir Putin's favorite oligarchs" with business holdings in the steel giant Metalloinvest and the daily paper Kommersant, per the EU.
4. Petr Aven: One of the main shareholders of the Alfa Group, which owns Russia's largest private bank. Aven said he will "vigorously" contest the EU sanctions that claim he is "one of Vladimir Putin's closest oligarchs."
5. Mikhail Fridman: The Alfa Group founder is described by the EU as "a top Russian financier and enabler of Putin's inner circle." He is also contesting the sanctions, which he called "groundless and unfair."
6. Sergei Roldugin: The Russian businessman (and award-winning cello player) is responsible for "shuffling at least $2 billion through banks and offshore companies as a part of Putin's hidden financial network," the EU alleges.
7. Alexander Ponomarenko: The Chairman of the Board of Sheremetyevo International Airport, described by the EU as an oligarch close to "other oligarchs associated with Vladimir Putin."
8. Gennady Timchenko: Owner of Volga Group, a private investment group, and a shareholder of Bank Rossiya. The EU says he is "broadly described as one of Putin's confidants."
9. Alexei Mordashov: The billionaire Chairman of Severstal and Severgroup is often cited as the richest man in Russia. The EU sanctions list alleges he benefits "from his links with Russian decision-makers," while Mordaschov says he has "absolutely nothing to do with the current geopolitical tensions."
10. Petr Fradkov: Chairman of Russia's state-owned bank PJSC Promsvyazbank, which "provides financial support to the Russian defense sector and the Russian Military," per the EU sanctions list.
