Meet the 2 canine officers who are helping to save first responders' lives

Reuters

Ronald Ssegawa said Ugandan security agents pulled him off the streets in January last year, burned him and pulled out his fingernails. The 22-year-old is one of hundreds of government critics and opposition supporters detained and tortured in the last three years, especially around the 2021 presidential vote, U.S-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday. Its 62-page report was the latest in a barrage of such accusations against Uganda, which receives hefty funding and security assistance from Western nations who see President Yoweri Museveni as an ally against jihadists.