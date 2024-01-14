Meet your 2024 election reporting fellow covering North Carolina politics

What would it look like if local political coverage was in conversation with you – its readership? How could that change the way we interact, the trust we have in the media and the stories that get told?

I think it would be a game changer, and that is why I am inviting you into what the North Carolina political coverage looks like this year.

My name is Sarah Gleason. I am based in Raleigh where I will be reporting on the North Carolina legislature, the 2024 presidential election and the issues that matter most to your communities. I will be working with the election reporting fellows scattered across the United States to create comprehensive and voter-focused election coverage. In North Carolina, I'll be reporting specifically for Gannett's six newspapers in Asheville, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Hendersonville, Shelby and Wilmington.

Prior to this role, I studied media communication at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California, interned on the digital news team at NBC 7, wrote about LGBTQ+ issues in the Christian university sphere and produced a multicultural-focused podcast.

Here is my goal as your election reporting fellow: report on politics through the lens of North Carolinians. In other words, how is policy affecting your children? Your career? Your neighborhood? Your access to healthcare? Here’s the thing, I need your help. If you have a passion for your community, a story you feel has not been told yet or you would like to see my stories presented in a different format, let me know.

Before we get into the full swing of this big election year, here are two things you should know about me.

First: The work I do matters to me. I believe in the value of using media to make tough conversations more accessible, unearth untold stories and learn something new every day.

Second: You matter to me. How you feel about the election, the state of your communities and my coverage is important.

I am excited to work on bringing in-depth and voter-focused coverage to you this year. After all, what is news if it doesn’t matter to you, to all of you?

If you have a story idea, a tip or a concern you can reach me at sgleason@gannett.com or on socials @sarahgreporting.

