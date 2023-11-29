Meet 3 kitties, plus 1 sweet dog who hopes you’ll make his birthday wish come true

Freddie

Breed: Mixed

Age: 2 years old

Meet Freddie, a cat with a personality that’s as bold as they come. This lady is a whirlwind of charm and attitude, wrapped up in a furry package. She has really warmed up to her foster mom at Melissa’s Second Chances and is now begging for pets, and constantly purring and meowing for attention. She has some “cattitude” and will let you know when she’s done getting attention. She would likely do well with other cats with a slow intro.

Missy and Cheddar

Breed: Domestic shorthair (tabbies)

Age: Both 10 years old

Are you looking for a couple of lovebugs? Look no further than Cheddar and Missy. They’ve grown up together, and they love each other so much they just can’t imagine life without the other. They enjoy cuddling, and would love to sit on your lap and purr away. Good luck balancing two kitties!

Missy is definitely the more outgoing of the two, but Cheddar follows her lead. Missy has a cute voice, and has enjoyed time in the sunroom at Wayside Waifs basking in the sunshine and window areas. Cheddar prefers to just lie by your side and watch things from afar. They both have great home history with other cats, and just ask for a little time to adjust as they get to know you. If you’re looking for two sweet kitties to add to your mix, come meet Missy and Cheddar.

Hank

Breed: Retriever mix

Age: 1 year old

Hank turned 1 on Nov. 27. His birthday wish? Well if we tell you, it won’t come true, but I’m sure you can guess what he’d like.

He came to Wayside this in the spring as a young pup. He’d been adopted, but the family wasn’t ready for that puppy energy. But Hank is super excited to see all the possibilities that a new family will bring to his life. This affectionate boy enjoys leaning closely into his people. He enjoy going on field trips and rides in the car. He loves to stay busy and already knows lots of things. He is ready to learn more though, so please teach and train him throughout his life. He also appears house-trained.

He loves going for walks, but he is strong, so be patient with him as he learns the ropes. Hank also enjoys the company of other dogs, especially social and playful dogs. Please meet Hank. You just might make a birthday wish come true.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here.

To fill out an adoption application for Freddie, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee that finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.