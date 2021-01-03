Meet the 32 women competing for Matt James' heart on this season of 'The Bachelor'

Gabbi Shaw
Matt James Bachelor
Matt James. Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

  • Matt James, 28, is our 25th lead of "The Bachelor," and the first Black lead in the show's history.

  • His season premieres on Monday, January 4.

  • Among his contestants are a 21-year-old socialite and a woman who identifies as a "queen."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Ahead of Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," which premieres on Monday, January 4, we've been given a sneak peek at the 32 women competing for his heart.

Season 25 was filmed entirely at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, and there won't be any traveling involved, much like the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," which was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

Keep scrolling to see all 32 ladies, from Queen Victoria to Kit the socialite.

Abigail is a 25-year-old client financial manager from Beaverton, Oregon.

abigail the bachelor
Abigail. Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to ABC, Abigail is a "beautiful soul from the Pacific Northwest who says that nothing makes her happier than enjoying a cold local microbrew on a beautiful Oregon day." She's also the first "Bachelor" contestant to have a hearing impairment.

Alana is a 26-year-old photographer from Toronto, Canada.

alana the bachelor
Alana. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Alana once lived in Europe. "She calls this decision her greatest accomplishment yet because it took her on a journey of self-discovery and exploration that really shaped her into the independent woman she is today," according to ABC.

Alicia is a 24-year-old professional ballerina from New York, New York.

alicia
Alicia. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Alicia has been pursuing a career as a professional ballerina when she was just 13 years old, according to ABC. Now, she dances for the Dance Theater of Harlem.

Amber is a 30-year-old nursing student from Costa Mesa, California.

amber
Amber. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Amber is a single mom to a 13-year-old boy.

"Currently, her typical Saturday night consists of dinner and board games with her son or soaking in the Jacuzzi with close friends," according to ABC.

Anna is a 24-year-old copywriter from Chicago, Illinois.

anna the bachelor
Anna. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Anna identifies as a Gemini who loves puzzles, and wants a man who "wants to have a family as much as she does," and "will have no problem being open and honest in communication," according to ABC.

Bri is a 24-year-old communications manager from San Francisco, California.

bri the bachelor
Bri. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bri's mother and grandmother "made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting shot at having a successful life," according to ABC. "For this reason, Bri has always outworked everyone around her because she learned early on that everything in life was earned not promised."

Carolyn is a 30-year-old journalist from Los Angeles, California.

carolyn
Carolyn. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Carolyn told ABC she is a "serial monogamist" who "has always been the caretaker in her relationships," but now is looking for a man who "will want to take care of her but will also appreciate her for the self-sufficient woman she is."

Casandra is a 25-year-old social worker from Newport Beach, California.

casandra the bachelor
Casandra. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Casandra loves stargazing and "eating s'mores in her sweatpants with no makeup on," according to ABC.

Chelsea is a 28-year-old runway model from Brooklyn, New York.

chelsea the bachelor
Chelsea. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Chelsea had a job in corporate America, but "did one of the most outrageous things she's ever done in her life … she quit her job, strutted her way into the world of modeling and never looked back," according to ABC.

Corrinne is a 22-year-old marketing manager from Pomfret, Connecticut.

corrinne the bachelor
Corrinne. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Corrine does marketing for her family's Italian restaurant, and is looking for a loyal man who will "prioritize settling down over having a busy nightlife and partying," according to ABC.

Emani is a 25-year-old realtor from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

emani the bachelor
Emani. Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Emani is the first to admit that she isn't an outwardly 'lovey-dovey' kind of person, but that doesn't mean that her desire for love doesn't run deep," according to ABC. She describes herself as "goofy, selfless and sensitive."

Illeana is a 25-year-old health food developer from New York, New York.

illleana the bachelor
Illeana. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Illeana is an entrepreneur who recently co-developed her own nutritional snack called Funky Monkey Energy, according to ABC.

Jessenia is a 27-year-old social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas.

jessenia the bachelor
Jessenia. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jessenia received the title of Miss El Paso in 2016, and now is focused on finding "someone with whom she can travel the world, but who will also indulge in a fabulous staycation," wrote ABC.

Kaili is a 26-year-old hostess from Chicago, Illinois.

kaili the bachelor
Kaili. Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to ABC, Kaili is "witty, charismatic, not afraid to laugh at herself, and is hoping to find those same qualities in her future husband."

Katie is a 29-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington.

katie the bachelor
Katie. Craig Sjodin/ABC

ABC called Katie a "witty storyteller" and "daring and adventurous."

Khaylah is a 28-year-old healthcare advocate from Durham, North Carolina.

khaylah the bachelor
Khaylah. Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to ABC, Khaylah is a "unique soul that is driven and passionate about the health work she does in her community."

Kimberly is a 28-year-old airline recruiter from Seattle, Washington.

kimberly the bachelor
Kimberly. Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Kimberly is the kind of woman who radiates joy and happiness everywhere she goes," and would happily move anywhere, according to ABC. Her only deal-breaker? Cats.

Kit is a 21-year-old socialite from New York, New York.

kit the bachelor
Kit. Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to ABC, Kit is "a true born-and-raised New Yorker" who currently lives at home with her parents in Manhattan while she finishes her last year of undergrad at NYU. She also hasn't had a serious relationship since high school, which, to be fair, wasn't that long ago for her.

Kristin is a 27-year-old attorney from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

kristin the bachelor
Kristin. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Kristin is a "very smart and successful attorney," and is "true wifey material," according to ABC.

Lauren is a 29-year-old corporate attorney from Miami, Florida.

lauren the bachelor
Lauren. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Lauren, according to ABC, is a "successful corporate attorney who recently had her law reviews published." She also enjoys fashion, fitness, the beach, and her book club.

Magi is a 32-year-old pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia.

magi the bachelor
Magi. Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to ABC, Magi is a "beautiful, kindhearted woman whose striking looks are only a small part of her story."

She grew up in small village in Ethiopia and was only able to move to the US after she won the Diversity Visa lottery. She said that, while she moving to the US was the "scariest thing she has ever done," she "doesn't regret it one bit." 

Mari is a 24-year-old marketing director from Odenton, Maryland.

mari the bachelor
Mari. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Mari is "a former beauty queen living the American dream," according to ABC. She moved to Maryland from Puerto Rico as a teenager, and went on to compete in pageants. She won Miss Maryland USA in 2019, and went on to place in the top 10 at Miss USA.

Marylynn is a 28-year-old event coordinator from Studio City, California.

marylynn the bachelor
Marylynn. Craig Sjodin/ABC

In five years, Marylynn wants to be married to a supportive husband and have "two or more rescue dogs."

"She hopes to start several companies focused around promoting environmental welfare and healthy lifestyle choices, and will need her soul mate to share her goals of making the world a better place," according to ABC.

MJ is a 23-year-old hair stylist from Hudson, Ohio.

mj the bachelor
MJ. Craig Sjodin/ABC

"MJ is a beauty expert who sees the beauty of life in all that she does," according to ABC. She grew up "on a small island in Lake Erie where she loved being outdoors and on the water."

Pieper is a 23-year-old graduate student from Happy Valley, Oregon.

pieper the bachelor
Pieper. Craig Sjodin/ABC

ABC said that Pieper "has a dynamite personality, a creative mind, a master's degree in marketing and a wonderful family who has supported all her endeavors."

Rachael is a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia.

rachael the bachelor
Rachael. Craig Sjodin/ABC

ABC called Rachael a "southern sweetheart with a close-knit family" with "beautiful eyes and a personality to match."

Saneh is a 25-year-old IT consultant from Denver, Colorado.

saneh the bachelor
Saneh. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Saneh was "inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame for outstanding leadership, service and academic achievement," according to ABC. She "describes her perfect man as selfless, ambitious, considerate and empathetic."

Sarah is a 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, California.

sarah the bachelor
Sarah. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Sarah's looking for a man whose "commitment to faith is as strong as hers," and wants to give back to the community with her partner at her side.

Serena C. is a 24-year-old flight attendant from San Francisco, California.

serena c the bachelor
Serena C. Craig Sjodin/ABC

ABC said that Serena C. is "a free spirit who loves adventure and is always up for a good time." Her perfect date is "getting all dressed up for a fancy night out, taking in the sunset over good champagne and a thought-provoking conversation."

Serena P. is a 22-year-old publicist from Toronto, Canada.

serena p the bachelor
Serena P. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Serena P. told ABC that "If [her future husband] doesn't let me taste their food, I don't know if the relationship could survive."

Sydney is a 28-year-old marketing specialist from Nashville, Tennessee.

sydney the bachelor
Sydney. Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to ABC, Sydney is "a strong, opinionated woman who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to vocalize it."

Victoria is a 27-year-old "queen" from Los Angeles, California.

victoria the bachelor
Victoria. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Victoria likes to refer to herself as "Queen Victoria." Enough said.



